Lindon’s Preparedness Fair is coming up and organizers are hoping it will help community members to become more resilient and knowledgeable about what to do when emergencies occur.
From self-defense to food storage, there is something for everyone, including children. The fair will be held from noon to 6 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Lindon Community Center, 25 N. Main St.
“As in all things, the more you can help yourself, your family and your neighbors, the less outside help you require. That’s particularly important if there is a disaster event where everyone is affected,” said Kelly Johnson, emergency-planning coordinator. “The fair is a small part of helping folks learn how to prepare themselves as individuals and families for the unexpected. Whether it’s sitting down as a family and making communication plans, buying specific supplies, or learning a valuable skill, a lot of what will be offered will help as much with people’s own day-to-day lives and personal emergencies as it will with larger-scale disasters.”
This is the second annual Preparedness Fair in Lindon, but there are new activities and learning opportunities this year. A variety of first response vehicles will be outside the community center during the fair for families to check out. Also new are nine educational courses that will be provided throughout the day.
“Come practice how to extricate yourself from holds taught by a sixth degree black belt master," reads a media release provided by Lindon city. "Learn from a master gardener what wild edibles are right here in Utah and how to prepare them. Bring your old will with you for a free review and prepare for the unexpected through estate planning. Make a family disaster plan and buy what supplies you need. Discover how delicious gluten free food storage can be. Interact with citizen volunteers and learn about their organizations. Practice using the three top non-lethal personal protection products available on the market today.”
Additionally, according to Johnson, many vendors will have giveaways or fair-only pricing deals. Some of the vendors include Be Ready Utah, Red Cross, radKIDS and CERT — Community Emergency Response Teams. There will also be a children’s area with crafts and coloring pages.
Another preparedness event coming up in Lindon is the annual citywide emergency drill, to be held on Sept. 16. This drill involves community members practicing how to respond to an emergency.
“We have consistently had resident participation levels of 86 to 89% over the course of 10 years, Johnson said. “This year we’ve set a goal to raise that number and reach 90% overall participation.”
The preparedness fair is free to the public. For a complete schedule of classes and vendors, please see http://www.lindoncitydrill.com.