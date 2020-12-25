Mike Brower was sworn in as Lindon’s new police chief on Dec. 21. Brower comes to Lindon with more than two decades of public safety experience.
Former police chief Josh Adams left his position in Lindon in October to take over as Orem Police Department’s chief of police. At that time, Lindon began a search for someone to take over heading up the department.
According to City Administrator Adam Cowie, Lindon City received 43 applications for the position.
“There were many very qualified applicants,” he said. “All of our finalists were very capable of filling the role as chief. Having so many great applicants was a good problem to have. We believe it shows that Lindon Police Department has a good reputation with excellent officers and civilian employees that help make it a great police department. We’re confident Chief Brower will lift our police department to even higher levels of excellence.
“Our interview panel was drawn to Mike’s personal and professional humility. We believe it’s one of his defining characteristics. He has a generally quiet demeanor with ability to confidently lead others without being overbearing,” Cowie said. “We believe he will diligently strive to build positive, trusting relationships within our community and police department.”
Brower began his chief duties this week.
“I am excited to have been selected as the new chief of police in Lindon and look forward to working with a talented group of men and women who are committed to serving and protecting the community,” he said. “Throughout my career in law enforcement, I have obtained invaluable experience, education and training that will hopefully add to the overall success of the police department.”
Brower said that during his first two days with the department, he witnessed support toward public safety from residents and local businesses.
“Lindon is a great community. I am looking forward to building relationships and serving with dedication and professionalism,” he said.
Brower has 22 years of previous experience with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. During the last few years with that agency, he held the ranks of lieutenant and chief deputy. Since his retirement from UCSO in 2019, he has worked for the Brigham Young University Police Department as a part-time reserve officer.
“We’re fortunate he came out of retirement to come work with Lindon City,” Cowie said.