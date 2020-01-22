As part of a citywide goal of increasing safety for all citizens in 2020, Lindon city is beginning a City Hall Lecture Series.
The bimonthly meetings are titled “Lindon Prepared,” according to city administrator Adam Cowie. Each meeting will cover a different safety topic. The first one will be held at 7 p.m. tonight in the City Council chambers, 100 N. State St.
“Lindon city wants to be sure everyone, at all levels of the community, are as prepared as possible for emergencies and disasters, whether they are natural or man-made,” said Kelly Johnson, emergency management coordinator. “This lecture series will not only help people plan for themselves and their loved ones, but the topics were chosen to provide a big picture overview of disaster response.”
Some of the topics that will be covered throughout the year include mass casualty response in a big disaster, planning for hospital patients, school evacuations and reunification plans, mental health preparedness and mental health first aid.
The first lecture is titled, “Disasters in Utah: Real Events from Past Years and the People Who Responded.” Those attending will get to learn from a panel of experts about actual emergencies, such as a train derailment and wildland and structure fires.
The panel of experts include Utah County Emergency Manager Peter Quittner, who will review a train derailment that happened last year in Juab County and the subsequent controlled detonation of hazardous materials that were leaking from some of the cars. He will also share information about how a large fire response was organized using the 2018 fires in southern Utah County as an example.
Dean Lundberg, welfare and self-reliance manager from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will cover a recent response to a multi-unit apartment fire that happened on Thanksgiving Day 2019. He will also explain the value and roles of integrating Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster.
Additionally, Mike Browning, director of operations for Alpine School District, will go over what happens when a moose visits a high school. “Each presenter will review an event, how the response played out and lessons learned,” Johnson said. Attendees will also get a chance to ask questions.
“Our city has set a goal encouraging every Lindon City resident to create or update a 72-hour emergency kit during the year 2020,” Johnson said. “It’s one of those preparations that’s easy to put off until tomorrow, but tomorrow really could be too late. We hope that the stories from this first lecture will help people understand why it’s important to prepare today.” A handout will be provided at the first lecture which will detail the items that should be included in a 72-hour kit.
Johnson said that knowledge is power and it is valuable to understand that citizens taking responsibility for their own actions, exercising patience and restraint when needed and knowing how they fit into an overall plan goes a long way toward a successful community response and recovery.
For more information about the City Hall Lecture Series, visit http:// lindoncity.org.