Kevin Taylor’s customers come through his doors already knowing that something is wrong.
“They know when they are injured,” he said. “What they need to know is what is injured and what are the next steps.”
Taylor is a radiologist and the owner of TaylorMED MRI, a Lindon business that opened Monday and focuses solely on MRIs.
Taylor said the process for a patient to get an MRI scan has traditionally been lengthy. Injured patients would visit a doctor, who would then send them to get an X-ray before returning to the doctor, who would then send them again out to get an MRI.
“At that time, if you have a high deductible, you’ve spent several hundred dollars and nothing has happened,” Taylor said.
The business will do an MRI with or without a doctor’s order. Taylor said they also offer same-day scheduling.
While the business does not treat or diagnose conditions, Taylor said he’ll go over results with customers.
Taylor’s business charges $399 for an MRI. The average MRI nationwide costs $2,600, according to NerdWallet.
The business does not take insurance, but Taylor said sometimes patients’ insurances count the cost of the MRI toward their deductible.
The office has three employees — including Taylor — and only does MRIs.
Taylor said he started the business as a way for people to cut out unnecessary trips to a doctor and have a shorter time frame to be treated when they’re in pain.
He hopes to change how health care is looked at locally.
“Health care, as we all know, is convoluted,” he said. “It is expensive. It is not transparent.”
He said the idea of getting an MRI before visiting a doctor makes sense to the younger generation, who has learned to easily find answers about their health online.