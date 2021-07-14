Utah County is pliéing its way to prima ballerina status thanks to the achievements of a local ballet school and dancer.
Jacqueline’s School of Ballet in Lindon and its student Sylvie Squires, a senior at Pleasant Grove High School, took home top honors at the recent Youth America Grand Prix 2021 Finals for North America in Tampa, Florida.
The Lindon school was selected out of 234 schools throughout the world to win the Outstanding School Award.
“There are many schools that attend that have beautifully trained students so it’s an honor for us to be recognized in that way and receive that title,” Brittnee Squires, director of Jacqueline’s School of Ballet and Sylvie’s mother, said in an email.
Sylvie won first place for women in the senior age division, beating out 132 senior division finalists chosen from thousands of dancers at regional competitions.
“I haven’t been able to attend that finals for a few years first because of an injury and last year because of COVID,” Sylvie said in an email. “It was amazing just to be there, but to win was super exciting!”
The school also placed second in the large ensembles category with “Cortex,” a piece choreographed by Heather Gray, Sylvie’s aunt.
The Youth America Grand Prix, an international ballet competition for dancers ages 9-19, is “the world’s largest global network of dance,” according to its website.
“I feel that YAGP is one of the largest reputable ballet competitions for youth in the world,” Brittnee said.
Jacqueline’s School of Ballet loves having its dancers compete in the Youth American Grand Prix because it’s “not only about the competition,” according to Brittnee.
“They help young dancers to get scholarships to many prestigious ballet schools and jobs in professional ballet companies,” Brittnee said. “Many dancers who have competed at YAGP are now soloists and principals in major ballet companies throughout the world.”
Sylvie was offered a contract to perform with Ballet West II from the company’s artistic director, Adam Sklute. She said she would love to dance in Ballet West sometime in the future.
“As for now I’m planning to graduate from high school next year,” Sylvie said. “I would also like to compete in the Prix de Lausanne Switzerland in February and see where that takes me.”
The senior has been dancing for 14 years, since she was 3 years old. She comes from a line of professional ballet dancers who now have directing roles at Jacqueline’s School of Ballet.
“It’s fun having a grandma, aunt and mom that have all been successful in ballet,” Sylvie said. “They’ve always given me lots of support and lots of good advice. I’m glad I can be a part of it!”
Brittnee said it’s fun for her to be a “proud ballet teacher and mom at the same time.”
“Sylvie has always been a dedicated dancer,” Brittnee said. “She has always put in the time required plus she works and studies on her own so I always knew she would succeed.”
Jacqueline’s School of Ballet, founded in 1985 by Jacqueline Colledge, Sylvie’s grandmother, is home to the Utah Metropolitan Ballet, one of two professional ballet companies in the Beehive State. The school’s focus on ballet technique as the foundation sets it apart from other ballet schools, according to Brittnee.
“We also add modern contemporary and other types of classes, but always make sure that ballet technique is our main focus,” Brittnee said. “We love to see our students succeed in whatever goals they have set for themselves and try to help them individually to attain their goals.”