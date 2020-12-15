For six years, Hollie Baxter of American Fork has been spending the weeks before Christmas filling stockings for youth who might not get much for Christmas otherwise. This year, Baxter is filling and giving 1,000 stockings to at-risk youth who are in some level of incarceration.
Baxter said she got into this after she heard a caseworker talking about putting stockings together for the youth.
“It was one of those ‘a-ha’ moments,” she said. “I knew I needed to help.”
Caseworkers told Baxter that, before being incarcerated, most of these kids would have nothing for Christmas.
“They never got birthday cakes or new shoes or their own backpacks,” Baxter said. “The more I learned about these kids, the more my heart softened.”
That first year, Baxter’s extended family helped put the stockings together during a Christmas party. Each year, the number that she put together increased. Last year, she filled about 200 stockings, while other individuals or groups filled some as well. Normally, about 500 stockings are put together each year at the BYU Women’s Conference. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, however, that did not happen this year.
“This year, I reached out and asked how many they need and was told, ‘We didn’t get any help this year because of COVID.’ So, I said, ‘Let me do this. I can do this,’ “ Baxter said.
So, Baxter set to work spearheading the filling of 1,000 stockings. One other group is doing some as well, so there will be enough. The stockings will go to at-risk youth across the state.
The project takes some time. Every year after Christmas, Baxter purchases stockings that are on clearance. Then, she asks for help with donations from businesses, family and friends. Items for the stockings are donated and then they need to be filled.
Each stocking is filled with a beanie hat, gloves, socks, a water bottle, toothpaste, toothbrush, deodorant, lip balm, a toy or a game, shampoo, lotion and candy.
“They usually use the cheapest stuff while incarcerated,” Baxter said. “They want a decent toothbrush, deodorant that works, good shampoo. They ask for that.
“It’s like a part-time job for at least a month. I start at the end of October. I probably work at it about 20 hours a week,” Baxter said.
Caseworkers for the youth have told Baxter that the kids love receiving the stockings because it allows them to feel like every other kid. The youth are very aware that the stockings are coming from people who care about them and want to serve them. The parents are always very grateful as well.
“From the very beginning when my friend told me about it, it struck a soft place in my heart,” Baxter said. “I have a soft place for these kids. Life is already hard, but when you don’t have support at home or the basic necessities, all of us can help.”
For information about donating to this project, go to the Christmas Stocking Drive for at-risk Youth Facebook page.