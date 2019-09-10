Two events are coming up in honor of Pleasant Grove’s 169th birthday.
The city's Heritage Festival, the annual celebration commemorating the founding of the city, will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. A new historic downtown walking tour will be part of the celebration and will continue the following week.
"Every Town Has a Story…Experience Ours" is the theme for the festival, which will include many events and activities enabling participants to experience some of the history and heritage of the city. There will also be food and live entertainment.
These history-based activities include storytelling, wood branding, buggy rides, Daughters of Utah Pioneers museum tours, a relative-finder booth, log sawing and even a resident zucchini contest.
Children’s games from the era of the city’s founding will be available, including stick pulling, gunny sack races, button spinning, seed spitting, jacks and gold panning.
A harvest meal will be served, but must be pre-ordered on the city’s website for $14 per plate. Other foods will be available for purchase at the festival and complimentary birthday cake will be served at 5:40 p.m.
This summer, the city’s historic preservation commission began a Historic Home Tour Series. Each month, a different home was highlighted and participants met there to learn about the area and tour the home. The series, which will start up again next year, will culminate this year with the downtown tour.
At the Heritage Festival, attendees can purchase a newly-created downtown walking tour booklet and take a self-guided tour of the historic downtown area of the city. A week later, on Sept. 23, from 6 to 8:30 p.m., a more interactive walking tour will be held.
“This is the finale event for our 2019 Historic Home Tour Series, so we're making it a big one," said Laurel Cunningham, historic preservation commission chairperson. “We're lining up interior tours of downtown buildings and getting speakers who have ties to the downtown area to give stories inside the buildings or on the sidewalk near the space if the building has been demolished.”
The event will have 30 stops and at least three of those will include tours of the interiors of the buildings. The event will start and end at Downtown Park, 200 S. Main, where light refreshments will be served.
The historic preservation commission is also creating the 30-page walking tour booklet to accompany the tour, which will be available at the Heritage Festival and the day of the walking tour for $1. “After the event, we'll have it for sale at city hall for one dollar. It's a new publication that we're really excited about,” Cunningham said.
For more information, check out the city’s website at www.plgrove.org or the Pleasant Grove Historic Preservation Commission and Pleasant Grove Heritage Festival Facebook pages.