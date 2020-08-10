Celebrating summer is the purpose of the yearly Summer-Bration in Pleasant Grove. Although many other summer festivities have been canceled this year around the state due to COVID-19, Summer-Bration will still be held in the Downtown Park, 200 S. Main, on August 13, from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. For health and safety reasons, there will be a few changes.
The city tradition was born in 2017 and has been a popular attraction each year since. It replaced the former summer weekly event called the PG Promenade. “We revamped it and gave it a new name,” said Ryanne Littledike, organizer.
While there will be added health restrictions this year, support to local businesses will be encouraged. In fact, that is one of the main reasons the Summer-Bration tradition came to be, according to Littledike. “My whole purpose is to support small businesses, especially this year,” Littledike said. “This gives them one more option.”
At the celebration, businesses can sell their wares as vendors set up around the park. A variety of products are usually available, including homemade handicrafts, clothing, baby clothes and home décor.
Additionally, there will be six different food trucks at the celebration and live musical performances throughout the event. Singer and guitarist Andrea Sharp will perform from 3-4:30 p.m. and local band, Bone, will perform from 4:30-9 p.m. “It’s a really fun atmosphere,” Littledike said. “People come and stay for hours.”
Last year for the first time, kids were encouraged to put their entrepreneurial skills to work and be vendors at the Summer-Bration and only have to pay half price to be involved. There were 20 different children’s vendors last year. This year, kids are again encouraged to participate.
For the past few months, it was not certain if Summer-Bration would happen or have to be postponed until next year. “We weren’t going to do it this year because of COVID,” Littledike said. But, the celebration must go on, while adhering to some restrictions. Vendors’ booths will be spaced apart. Additionally, signs will be posted reminding visitors to socially distance and that masks are recommended. There will be stations set up with hand sanitizer.
Usually, the Pleasant Grove police and fire departments participate in the celebration, This year, due to COVID-19, they won’t be there, as they try to keep themselves healthy in order to continue to serve others in the community.
Another change is that the children’s area that is usually available with a variety of fun activities will not be there this year because of the difficulties in social distancing. However, the playground in the park will be open for those who want to play.
About 2,000 people attended the event last year. Especially this year, Littledike said, people want a reason to get out and do something. “This is a way to create some sort of normalcy. I think Pleasant Grove is a very close-knit community. We get very good turnouts,” Littledike said. “I think it’s a community coming together. It’s a fun event for the whole family and one last hurrah before school begins.”
For more information, check out the Pleasant Grove Summer-Bration Facebook page