Traffic slowed to a crawl on northbound Interstate 15 Wednesday morning after a crash in Pleasant Grove caused four lanes to close.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said a trailer rolled around 8:20 a.m. and blocked three lanes underneath an overpass near mile marker 275 near Pleasant Grove.
No injuries were reported, and tow trucks recently responded to the scene. The estimated clearance time is 9:45 a.m., the Utah Department of Transportation reported.
Traffic is currently backed up through Lindon and Orem.
