A prolonged visit from a feathered friend helped a Pleasant Grove family get through a few days of quarantining due to some members of the family having COVID-19.
Michelle and Tracy Burnham live adjacent to Manila Creek Pond and an eagle set up residence in a tree in their yard during the past couple of weeks.
“On December 31, my husband noticed the eagle in our tree in our backyard. I had just been put into quarantine. My daughter is high risk, and I was trying to isolate in the house,” Michelle Burnham said.
Not only was it the first day of Michelle Burnham’s quarantine, but it was the anniversary of her father’s death and an anniversary of her young daughter’s first open-heart surgery and a close anniversary of the death of a nephew. Needless to say, it was a difficult day in the Burnham home.
“My sister said, ‘You’ve got to name it Bob. It’s got to be Dad,’ ” Michelle Burnham said. “He could call wild birds to sit on his finger and wild geese would come to his door. He was kind of a bird whisperer,” she said about her dad.
Because the Burnhams’ 8-year-old daughter, Ellcy, was born with a congenital heart defect, she is high risk and the Burnhams were concerned about her getting COVID from Michelle. “ ‘I hate this day,’ I thought. It was New Year’s Eve and I had to be isolated,” Michelle Burnham said. “But the eagle was something positive.”
The second day that the eagle was in their backyard was also a day with a beautiful snowfall.
“He was sitting there. It was like watching a National Geographic and Ellcy named him Snowfall,” Michelle Burnham said.
Ellcy has always loved animals and wants to be a veterinarian.
“We’ve adopted stray cats that were on the verge of death and kept them until they died,” Michelle Burnham said. “She was so excited about the eagle. She said, ‘I can’t believe I have an eagle.’ ”
During the quarantine, Tracy Burnham would take Ellcy to the pond and catch fish and set them on the bank for the eagle. Consequently, the Burnhams’ yard is now home to many fish bones.
The eagle became a diversion from negative feelings surrounding that time of year and the isolation from family members.
“I felt like I was staring out the window like it’s a TV screen,” Michelle Burnham said. “It would mostly sit in the tree and dive down every once in a while to try to catch a fish. We only saw it get its own maybe twice. We saw seagulls chasing it. It was usually facing the pond. A couple of times, it would turn around and face us while it ate. That was super exciting for my daughter. He would be here when we would wake up and leave at dusk. About 11 days during the quarantine, he was there every day. I called it my coronabird.”
The day that the Burnhams’ quarantine ended, the eagle disappeared. But, it has stopped in a couple of times since then, but doesn’t stay for long.
“One day, we were sitting under the tree and I said that I wished he was here. Then, I heard him fly out of the tree,” Michelle Burnham said.
“We love animals,” she said. “We love the outdoors. We watch National Geographic every day. This was a dream come true.”
As for Ellcy, whose name means “little bird,” she wants to see more of the eagle.
“She is wishing and dreaming and hoping and praying that it will build a nest there and have babies. We would love for it to just stay and be a permanent fixture,” Michelle Burnham said.
Other people, in addition to the Burnham family, have enjoyed seeing the eagle near the pond as well. Michelle Burnham said that people would often walk or drive by, stop and pull over and stare or even try to feed it.