Editor’s note: Many people go about doing good deeds in their families, neighborhoods, organizations and church congregations. “Utah Valley’s Everyday Heroes” celebrates these unsung community members and brings to light their quiet contributions.
In late June, 14-year-old Colter Castle and his mom Jill Castle went to the doctor’s office after Colter had told his parents about a severe headache he had been experiencing for an extended period of time.
Healthcare officials immediately began treating him for dehydration and began conducting blood work to get to the bottom of Colter’s headache. After a week of visiting doctors and nothing relieving Colter’s headache, Jill Castle took him to the emergency room.
“I didn’t feel right,” she said. “I knew something else was going on.”
Medical professionals conducted tests and discovered that Colter had a bleed on his brain from a bike accident he had in April. Officials believed it was something that hadn’t been caught initially because it was a slow bleed that occurred on-and-off.
Colter was transported from Utah Valley Hospital in Provo to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City via Intermountain Healthcare Life Flight. Immediately after landing, Colter was taken into surgery.
“Everything happened so fast, and it was really overwhelming and really scary,” Jill Castle said. “We’re just so thankful they found it when they did. So many people played a part in saving my son’s life, and I’ll probably never get the opportunity to thank all of them.”
As soon as Colter was out of surgery, Jill Castle said it was all about his bald head. Colter would comment on how silly he looked, feeling his shaven head and saying he would have to wear a hat over the next three months until his hair grew back in.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, only one parent was allowed in Colter’s room at a time. Jill Castle and her husband were taking shifts, staying by his hospital bed at all hours.
On July 4, Jill Castle’s husband demanded she let him take a turn at the hospital so she could go home. She returned to her Pleasant Grove home to find dozens of students and Pleasant Grove High School varsity football players in her front yard, shaving their heads in support of Colter.
Jill Castle’s oldest son, Landon Castle, had told his friends at Pleasant Grove High School that Colter had emergency brain surgery and said he planned to shave his head in solidarity. Landon asked his friends to do the same and spread the word.
“Most of those kids, they don’t know my 14-year-old, they came out to do something good. I am so impressed by them,” she said. “All of that was because of my oldest son. I didn’t feel like it was just his big brother, I felt like it was an army of big brothers coming to love him.”
As of Wednesday, 38 people in the Pleasant Grove community had shaved their heads in support. Colter’s younger sisters and their friends also elected to dye their hair his favorite color — blue — in solidarity.
Jill Castle said she wishes she could give each and every person and their mothers a hug. Just the simple act of showing up, she said, was enough.
“I hope that one day Colter has the opportunity to show up for someone else,” Jill Castle said.
Since the surgery, Colter has returned home, and he is expected to make a full recovery.