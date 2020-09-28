Late on the night of May 19, Winter Brailow was driving south on Interstate 15 when she was hit head-on by a driver going the wrong way. The accident left her severely injured.
Since that night, however, she has worked at recovering with a positive attitude with help from others.
Brailow was visiting her home and family in Utah from Massachusetts, where she is a student at Harvard University. The night of the accident, she was driving from Draper to Provo to see a friend.
“An intoxicated driver was way up ahead of me and made a U-turn on the freeway, and he smashed right into me,” Brailow said. “He died on impact.”
“The firefighters got there, and one got in the passenger seat, trying to distract me,” Brailow added. “Another was cutting the car to free me from the metal.”
Those first firefighters and paramedics that arrived at the scene of the collision were from Pleasant Grove. Since that time, those same first responders have helped Brailow while she heals by visiting, checking in on her, and most recently, giving her a gift to aid in her recovery.
Brailow’s recovery has been long and hard and is still on going.
Her injuries included 32 bone fractures, collapsed lungs and a mild traumatic brain injury. She also lost her spleen as well as about 60% of the blood in her body, resulting in hypovolemic shock.
She spent 63 days in the hospital. She was, finally, discharged on July 31.
Other surgeries have followed, including on both knees earlier this month.
“That was the last hindrance to being on my feet,” Brailow said.
She works through a lot of physical therapy and credits her progress to the support from her family and friends. She also credits the members of the Pleasant Grove Fire Department for saving her life.
“They are just absolutely amazing,” she said. “If they hadn’t done it as fast or as well as they did, I wouldn’t be here today.”
For some of Brailow’s time in the hospitals, no visitors were allowed to come due to COVID-19 restrictions. That was difficult for Brailow, who is very close to her family.
While she was in the intensive care unit at Utah Valley Hospital, Scott Ash, one of the first responders dispatched to the collision, came to her room and introduced himself.
“I had flashes in my mind of seeing this man’s face,” Brailow said. “To actually meet him was crazy for me.”
Ash, who also works at the hospital, was able to visit Brailow while he was working.
“His company meant so much to me,” she said.
“She is such a positive, awesome girl,” Ash said. “I have yet to see her one time have a bad attitude.”
As firefighters, Ash said, they often see the accidents and trauma that have taken place, but they rarely see the follow-up. This time was different. He was able to check in on her often because he worked at the hospital and she couldn’t have other visitors.
Ash — along with PGFD first responders Tyler Nelson, Curtis Hutchinson and Zack Larsen — have stayed in touch with Brailow since they helped her the night of the collision.
Recently, they invited Brailow and her family to come to the firehouse for dinner. While there, they asked her if there is anything she wished she could change. First, she wished she could walk again, and second, she wished for a piano to play.
“When I was at rehab, they had a piano,” Brailow recalled. “During lunch every day, I would wheel myself out and try to play the piano.”
Because of the injuries to her left hand and fingers, it is very difficult, but it proved to be good therapy.
“Leaving the hospital, I was sad to leave the piano,” she said.
Since then, she has not been able to play because the piano she used to play is at her mother’s home, which has stairs. Until she is able to walk again, she cannot use stairs.
Last week, members of the Pleasant Grove Fire Department surprised Brailow with the one wish they could give her — a piano to play while she is living with her dad in Salt Lake City.
“That was the most amazing thing,” Brailow said. “That’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for me, second only to saving my life. I love playing the piano. That has been a passion of mine since I was a little kid.”
“Music has such an incredible healing power,” she added. “It has made everything so much better. I have the opportunity to figure out how to play again, retrain my left arm and my left hand.”
Ash said the piano was a community gift — not only from the Pleasant Grove Fire Department but also with help from Piano Gallery.
She has extensive nerve damage in her hand and may need elbow surgery in a few months, but she remains grateful and hopeful.
“My wonderfully goofy personality hasn’t changed,” she said. “I’m so lucky.”
Brailow is hoping to be back on her feet and walking in about two months. At the moment, she still experiences severe migraines and her spatial awareness is not what it used to be.