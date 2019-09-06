A new food truck park is in the works in Pleasant Grove.
On Tuesday, the city council approved a site plan for the park, called “The Grove Station,” and an associated building that will be part of the project. The park will be located on property at approximately 95 S. 2000 West in The Grove area of the city.
“The food truck park idea is a new concept here in Utah County. At least, I’m not aware of a piece of private land that is totally dedicated to the idea of hosting food trucks,” said Daniel Cárdenas, the city’s community development director.
According to Cárdenas, the site is about 1.23 acres and it will include parking for seven food truck stalls with outlets to connect to installed utilities. The food truck stalls are located in a circular shape with a little plaza in the middle.
“The public comes and they park in any of the 63 parking stalls,” Cárdenas said. “The applicant is providing ample parking. People will come at lunch, get into the site, park and get food truck food.”
There will not be the same seven food trucks at the park every day. These will be changing regularly. The park can fit seven food trucks at a time.
A building, which will resemble a train station, is also planned to be on the property, where people can buy drinks and go indoors. The venue will be about 4,600 square feet and could also be used as a reception center when the site is not operating as a food truck park. The park will accommodate 200 seats for people to enjoy their lunch, Cárdenas said.
“It’s done in other areas, other cities,” said, Clare Moon owner and applicant of the site plan approval request, to the council. “Traveling is when I really saw it a lot and thought, ‘We could use that in Pleasant Grove.' People love the food at food trucks, but the experience of eating there is not pleasant most of the time, especially if you’re a family with kids.”
Right now, the project is still in the site planning process. The applicant will next submit for a building/ structural permit for the structure.
“Once we review and approve it, the project will start construction,” Cárdenas said. “Construction is anticipated to start this fall, and the projected opening will be in the spring 2020."