A group that has worked to provide additional protection for law enforcement officers will be fundraising in Pleasant Grove Saturday.
The Blue Family ‘Fun’raiser event is in its fifth year, and this year welcomes the Blue Line Ladies, a charity group from Weber County who have raised funds in northern Utah to purchase trauma plates for police departments. The trauma plates are shown to be stronger and more protective than traditional ballistic vests, according to the group.
The group was started by a group of wives of police officers, who say on their website, “day in and day out, we watch our husbands put on a soft armored “ballistic vest” before their shift. Many of us think this vest is bullet proof, it is not. The reality is that this vest will only stop most hand gun rounds, but it will not stop rifle and shotgun rounds.”
The trauma plates they are raising funds for will help to offer another layer of protection for rifle and shotgun rounds.
Saturday’s fundraising event will also honor an officer from the Pleasant Grove Police Department and the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
The event will include guest appearances by several BYU athletes, a musical performance by Ms. America, bounce houses, face painting and bike rides for kids, free Culver’s custard, free music, fire truck photo opportunities, a dunk tank and more. The first 100 people at the event will get free day passes to Seven Peaks Waterpark.
All proceeds will help to buy protective gear for law enforcement officers.
The event will be held from 4-7 p.m. Saturday at Valley Grove at 2100 W. Granite Way in Pleasant Grove.