About nine homes have been evacuated after a gas leak Monday afternoon in Pleasant Grove.
Authorities received a call at about 12:30 p.m. of a gas leak in the area of 1000 East and 100 North, according to Capt. Britt Smith with the Pleasant Grove Police Department. Crews were trying to find the gas leak in order to have it repaired, but had not discovered it as of 3 p.m.
“They are having a hard time isolating it,” Smith said.
Smith said there is not an obvious, visible break, and it could be a leaking underground line.
The area remained closed to traffic Monday afternoon.
No one has been injured from the leak, which is expected to be an easy fix once it is located, Smith said.
Smith said there was not an estimate Monday afternoon of when people would be able to return to their homes.
This story is developing and more will be added as it is made available.