On the mountainside in Pleasant Grove, lighted designs appear a few times each year, to the delight and surprise of residents.
Some of these designs have been a heart surrounded by the shape of the state of Utah to promote hope during the pandemic, a giant star at Christmastime and a strawberry in honor of Strawberry Days.
This week, a giant question mark inside a speech bubble, made with about 60 solar-powered lights, is illuminating the mountain.
Local resident David Hartle, who designs and creates the lighted designs, was asked by the PG Cares committee to put this particular design on the mountain to kick off a youth vaping educational campaign. PG Cares is the name of Pleasant Grove’s Communities that Care Coalition.
“Today our very own PG Cares kicks off a campaign to educate our community on the dangers of vaping. It’s a topic we haven’t really talked about and feel it’s time we do. Watch for a design on the mountain tonight that will hopefully encourage you to start the discussion,” reads a post on the Pleasant Grove Community Connection Facebook page.
“Do you have conversations in your family about the dangers of underage vaping? Do you know what a vape device looks like and what chemicals are found in vaping? Do you know if your kids understand the science of how nicotine affects a teen brain? Do you know what resources are available for teens who are struggling with nicotine addiction? PG Cares wants you to know the answers to these questions and is here to help with resources and anything you need to talk about the dangers of vaping,” continues the post.
“This stunt, put on by PG Cares Coalition and See Through the Vape, is meant to get the attention of parents and students right before graduation and educate and empower parents to talk to their teens about vaping,” said Tamara Oborn, prevention program coordinator. “The lighted mountain will be the first in a series of signage that will be popping up near schools and businesses in Pleasant Grove this week, leading up to graduation events as a last chance effort to reach parents and teens before they head home for the summer break, hopefully vape-free.”
The signage, also resembling speech bubbles, includes messages such as, “Nicotine in e-cigarettes can harm brain development and lead to addiction in young adults” and “Find support and talk to your kids about the dangers of vaping today.” The speech bubble signs are dotting the city at businesses and schools.
Oborn said that the Pleasant Grove Police Department has reported a huge increase in underage vaping during the last year. According to the 2019 SHARP (Student Health and Risk Prevention) survey, given to students in grades 6, 8, 10 and 12 in Utah, 10 percent of Pleasant Grove 10th graders have tried vaping. Eighty-five percent of Pleasant Grove youth trying tobacco for the first time are vaping. “Over 65 percent of our high school students are struggling with depressive symptoms, leaving them more vulnerable to substance use and addiction,” Oborn said.
These are some of the reasons that PG Cares is kicking off this campaign.
According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, http://cdc.org, electronic cigarettes are also called e-cigarettes, vapes, e-hookahs, e-cigs, vape pens and electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS). Some of them look like regular cigarettes, cigars or pipes. Others look like USB flash drives, pens and other everyday items.
“Most e-cigarettes contain nicotine. Nicotine is highly addictive and can harm adolescent brain development, which continues until the early to mid-20s. E-cigarettes can contain other harmful substances besides nicotine,” it reads on the CDC website.
For information and to read more about the vaping educational campaign, check out PG Cares on Facebook or on Instagram @pgcares.