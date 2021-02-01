A last alarm rang out on Thursday, Jan. 28 at the Pleasant Grove Fire Station for Chief Dave Thomas as he retired, having served in local fire departments for 41 years.
Thomas worked his way up, from a boot firefighter to fire chief, having many experiences along the way.
He started with Orem Fire Department in 1979. After working about a year, he attended paramedic school at Weber State University. He worked as a firefighter-paramedic for about six years, assigned to a paramedic ambulance.
After that, Thomas was promoted to the position of engineer, the person who drives the fire engines. After another four years, he was promoted to fire captain — a position he held for 17 years.
In 2007, after working for Orem Fire Department for 27 years, Thomas joined the Pleasant Grove Fire Department and worked with the then newly-hired fire chief, Marc Sanderson.
“Within a few years, we moved Pleasant Grove Fire Department to a full-time department,” Thomas said. “That required a reorganization of the department leadership, too. It was then that Chief Sanderson moved me into the deputy fire chief’s role.”
This is a role that Thomas remained in until 2015, when he was selected to fill the chief’s position after Chief Sanderson retired.
Thomas said he doesn’t remember the exact reasons he had for going into emergency services work, but the feeling to do it was strong.
“I just wanted to be of service,” he said.
“Firefighter-paramedics see people often on the worst days of their lives,” Thomas continued. “Their house is on fire or a loved one is having a medical issue and we try to fix it. We can’t work miracles, but, we all recognize we are often witness to them. But, we treat people with respect and we do our best. Just trying to help provides a level of satisfaction. Being of service, that’s the best part of the job.”
Thomas said the biggest challenge of the job is not being able to make everything right all the time. This was his experience as a firefighter-paramedic and as a chief.
“When we can’t, we see the effects and the pain in the faces of those affected by that,” he said. “The emotional trauma compounds sometimes within us. That can be very challenging. As a fire chief, ensuring our personnel have the help they need is a pressing challenge.”
During the past four decades, Thomas has seen many changes.
“I have seen great advancements in treatment modalities and refining of treatments,” he said. “Firefighting has changed, too, and will continue to change. Our abilities to manage and organize fire scenes have increased, keeping our firefighters safer. Getting the wet stuff on the red stuff is still the best way to control a fire, but we do it safer and more efficiently now than in the beginning of my career.”
While Thomas has worked with Pleasant Grove’s Fire Department, he has seen the building of a new fire station, updated apparatus and the department is currently in the process of purchasing a new fire engine and a new ambulance.
“Both are badly needed,” he said.
Thomas said he will miss the opportunities to provide service to those in need and will miss the camaraderie amongst the firefighters.
“We have a wonderful, well-trained and talented staff,” he said. “They care for the community and the people they serve.”
Deputy Chief Drew Engemann has worked with Thomas for many years, including when they were both with Orem’s Fire Department.
“He was my captain in Orem and was a great captain, very understanding and a good teacher,” Engenmann said. “He’s always been great to work with.”
As a chief, he will be missed, according to Engemann.
“He always had an open-door policy, never got angry,” he said.
Engemann said Thomas has contributed a lot to the city of Pleasant Grove, including working through the years-long process of getting a new fire station built and helping to bring the city’s department to full-time status.
“He has accomplished quite a bit in the time he has been here,” he said.