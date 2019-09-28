It was a message that could only be delivered by owl.
Dressed in her glasses and a Gryffindor robe inspired by the "Harry Potter" series, Ava Kunz grinned as she read aloud that her wish had been granted and in a few months, her entire family would be boarding a plane to Australia.
“We fell in love with Ava and her story, and we wanted to make her wish happen,” said Gregg Johnstun, a creative director with Tamarak Capital in Springville.
Ava, a 9-year-old with cystic fibrosis from Kaysville, was surprised Saturday at the Pleasant Grove Library’s annual Harry Potter Party by Tamarak Capital and Make-a-Wish Utah.
It’s the second year Tamarak Capital has granted a wish to a Make-a-Wish child in Utah. Johnstun said it heard about the Harry Potter Party at the library and knew it would be the perfect time to surprise Ava.
Tamarak Capital originally intended to bring in a kangaroo, but then contacted Earthwings, which brought in two owls for the event.
Johnstun said the surprise is an opportunity for Tamarak Capital to give back. He said the CEO’s nephew was diagnosed with cancer, and the team has learned the impact it can have on an entire family.
“It is fun for our team to make a memorable experience for them,” he said.
For Ava, it brought together two of her favorite things -- animals, and Harry Potter.
“I like the adventures they have and the magic, and I like the games they play, like Quidditch,” she said.
She’s excited to go to Australia to swim in the Great Barrier Reef and see koalas.
“I think they’re cute,” Ava said.
Ava originally wanted to go on a gorilla trek, but wasn’t old enough.
“She’s always wanted to travel,” said Megan Kunz, Ava’s mother.
Two of Megan and Jeremy Kunz’s four children have cystic fibrosis. They recently moved to Utah from Ohio.
Kunz said Ava is a good big sister to her three younger siblings, rides horses and loves Harry Potter.
“She is a big-time reader,” Kunz said. “She is always reading.”