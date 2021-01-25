Kind. Hard-working. Protective. Big brother. Smiling. Energetic.
Those are all words family members and friends use to describe Landon Wilkerson, a senior at Pleasant Grove High School who passed away on Oct. 23 due to a car accident. To honor Landon, two benches were constructed and placed in Pleasant Grove — one at the Wilkerson home and one at Anderson Park.
On the morning of Oct. 23, Landon was driving to a class in Spanish Fork when he was hit by another driver. Russel Smith’s vehicle was also hit. He was the first to get to Landon to try to help.
“It was a really hard accident to be part of,” said Melinda Smith, Russel’s wife. “Russel was really needing to have healing, too. After the accident happened, Russel was trying to figure out what we could do for the Wilkerson family because of their loss.
“We decided to make them memorial benches,” she continued. “It’s actually a really healing process. It’s healing for the family, for the people designing and for the people making the benches.”
The Smiths own Smith Steelworks, a business in Spanish Fork. According to Russel Smith, everyone who worked at designing and making the benches wanted to be involved and donated their time.
“My wife said, ‘Let’s do the best memorial bench we’ve ever done,’ and that’s what we did,” he said.
“We turned it out in like three days, which is absolutely unheard of,” Russel Smith continued. “One of the big fears is that loved ones will be forgotten or won’t come up in conversation as much, but the benches are a visual reminder.”
During the process, Landon’s family members gave Russel Smith two pieces of art that Landon had created — a spray paint artwork of the world with four smaller worlds and an artwork of a soldier and shield. Both of those were incorporated into the benches.
There is also a fishing scene with mountains in the background and the words, “In Loving Memory of Landon Wilkerson” included on the benches.
“He loved to fish, hunt, camp and the outdoors,” said Josh Wilkerson, Landon’s father.
“He was the first person there to see if he could do something for Landon,” Josh Wilkerson said about Russel Smith. “He reached out, and he built two benches in memory of Landon and gave us one and we displayed it at the funeral. Then, he built another bench and the city put it in Anderson Park for us.”
“It was overwhelming,” Josh Wilkerson said about the benches. “Giving us those benches was overwhelming.”
Anderson Park was special to Landon, according to his mother, April Wilkerson.
“The park is right behind where we used to live, and he grew up playing in that park,” she said.
“Landon liked to sit around the campfire a lot,” Josh Wilkerson recalled. “The night before he passed, we were sitting in the backyard around the fire pit. The bench is out there, and we sit out there and think about him.”
While both benches are similar, the one in the Wilkersons’ backyard is black and the one at the park is green.
About two months before Landon passed away, he began experimenting with spray paint art. He also worked at Taco Amigo in Pleasant Grove, loved the outdoors and working with his hands.
“He loved to be with family,” April Wilkerson said. “He loved family. He loved being a big brother, being around his cousins, his uncles, interacting with them, having a good time. He was a very protective brother.”
He had plans to become a diesel mechanic and was on his way to that class when the accident happened. He would have earned his degree this coming August.
“He was always in the garage with me,” Josh Wilkerson said. “That was his passion, working with his hands. He was on the right path, looking to contribute to society.”
When Landon passed away, friends and coworkers sent messages to his family, saying that he always had a smile on his face, was full of energy and lifted their spirits when needed.
“Landon had a big heart,” Josh Wilkerson said. “He really did love unconditionally. He never did see the bad in people. He saw the good in people all the time. He just loved people no matter where they came from or who they were.”
“Landon was always friendly to everybody, especially those that needed lifting the most,” Josh Wilkerson continued. “He would have been in awe of that bench.”