Around 12:50 a.m. Monday morning Pleasant Grove police received a call concerning two individuals attempting to break into a residence near 515 S. Main Street.
When police arrived, they found Dylan Wood, 27, on his stomach under a red truck. He was wearing a Hawiian patterned shirt, a dark baseball cap and only one shoe.
Officers asked if he was alone. Wood replied that he was. After a brief search of the area, police also located Sione Mounga, 28, concealing himself behind a piece of plywood in a shed behind the residence.
The homeowner told police she has security cameras that spotted the same individuals Sunday morning around 7 a.m.
When the pair returned, they placed tape over an area on the windows the cameras cover, blocking the view.
The homeowner told police the men allegedly disabled her porch light, causing the area to be dark.
She said they allegedly took the screen off one of the windows to her residence and began “banging” on the door around midnight, as well as kicking in the underside skirting of the mobile home.
The homeowner said that just prior to them banging on the door, Mounga sent her a “Friend Request” on social media. She told officers that she does not know him and has never seen him before the events of Monday, and on the cameras from Sunday morning.
In speaking with both Wood and Mounga, both told officers that they live in Orem and were unable to give a consistent explanation for being in Pleasant Grove.
After a background check, Wood was found to have an active warrant for aggravated assault and obstruction of justice. Mounga was in possession of a syringe and other drug paraphernalia.
Both were placed under arrest for Attempted Burglary of a residence, a second degree felony. Wood was also advised of his warrant out of Provo 4th Dist. Court and Mounga was advised for his possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bail was set at $10,700.00 for Mounga and $10,010.00 for Wood.