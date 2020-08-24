LuAnn Loughton of Pleasant Grove has been playing the piano since she was a young child. She has been sharing her musical gift with others for about 45 years as a beloved piano teacher, who also serves as a mentor and friend to her students, past and present.
“I started teaching after graduating from BYU with a few students,” Loughton said. “It’s incredible, but I think I’ve had hundreds of students.” For the past several years, she has had about 40 students each year.
“It’s just been years and years. There are families that I have taught the son and then his children and sisters and their kids. I’m just the teacher for their whole family,” she said.
Loughton began taking lessons when she was 5 years old. Her grandmother would play the piano in silent movie theaters in Idaho. Then, her mother got an old used piano for the family.
“I always loved it,” Loughton said. “I can remember being in first grade and the music teacher would come and it would just grab my attention.”
Later, Loughton majored in music education with an emphasis on piano at Brigham Young University.
Much more than music
Loughton said she thinks of piano as a microcosm of helping people in other areas of life — learning to have patience and learning to be willing to work on something over and over again.
“It teaches a certain discipline that can branch out and help us in our lives in so many ways,” she said.
Loughton teaches students as young as first graders and all ages up through adulthood, including many older adults who had never taken lessons before, but want to learn.
“I love when they start to branch out and pick out their own music. That’s when it will carry over into their lives and it becomes a hobby,” she said.
One tradition that Loughton began years ago is the senior duets. When students have their last recital before graduating from high school, they each learn and play a duet with Loughton.
“This is to honor them, no matter how far they’ve gotten along,” she said.
While Loughton loves the teaching aspect of her job, the bonds she has formed are even more important.
“My students mean a lot more to me than just giving lessons or earning a living,” she said. “I enjoy the music part of it a lot, but I really enjoy getting to know the students and finding ways to reach them. They are so much more than students. I am emotionally connected. They are part of my social network.”
Pandemic or not, the music must go on
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, Loughton had to abruptly stop teaching piano lessons.
“It just kind of shocked me. I wasn’t sure how I was going to be able to do anything,” she said.
As the weeks went on, Loughton began thinking of ways to continue lessons for her students while still being able to socially distance.
“I didn’t want the kids to miss so long and the kids wanted to have lessons. I thought, ‘How can I do it?’ ”
That’s when she began discovering ways to reach her students through technology. By using FaceTime and Facebook Messenger apps on her phone, she began teaching lessons again.
“I was pleased,” she said. “I thought it would be quite impersonal and was afraid I couldn’t help as much. I had to start thinking in a different direction.”
Teaching piano this way takes a little more work on her part. She gets the students’ music from them ahead of time and marks up the songs where needed. Then, she returns it to them before the lessons.
“It’s kind of a work in progress,” she said.
Now, Loughton said, the online lessons have been a very positive experience.
“The kids are doing well. It’s way better than losing out on opportunities and growth,” she said. “It’s a personal interaction still.”
Even though she is watching the students play through a small screen on her phone, the online lessons have been very positive experiences. In fact, Loughton is able to tell exactly what notes are being played by her students simply by hearing them. She can tell exactly what scales are being played without seeing the keys.
Most of Loughton’s students who were with her before the pandemic hit are coming back virtually.
“Our relationship we’ve built is the same,” Loughton said. “We’ve learned a lot together.”