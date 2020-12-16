The Pleasant Grove City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved multiple ordinances to amend the city code in order to meet low-impact development standards for stormwater flow that were recently implemented by the Utah Department of Environmental Quality.
Low-impact development principles are those that “utilize stormwater as a resource to retain precipitation onsite,” according to the DEQ.
“As a community grows, vegetation is removed and the surface area is covered by parking lots, roads, and rooftops. Precipitation cannot soak through these hard (impervious) surfaces,” the state environmental quality agency wrote in a summary of low-impact development. “Traditional storm water conveyance systems carry precipitation offsite through a conventional ‘collect-and-convey’ system of pipes, ditches, and storm drains. The volume of storm water (runoff) that is discharged to and transported by municipal storm-drain systems is one of the main causes of water quality issues in most urban areas.”
Among the changes approved by the Pleasant Grove City Council on Tuesday in order “to provide for Low impact Development Standards for Storm Water Flows” are to add definitions for “pretreatment” to the city code, as well as to provide “standards for single family residential development.”
In July, the DEQ updated low-impact development requirements for “new development and redevelopment projects within a permitted MS4,” or “municipal separate storm sewer system.” Pleasant Grove is a permitted MS4, according to Public Works Director Marty Beaumont.
The updated standards for new development state that “projects must manage rainfall on-site and prevent the off-site discharge of the precipitation from all rainfall events less than or equal to the 80th percentile rainfall event or a predevelopment hydrologic condition, whichever is less.”
If a redevelopment project “increases the impervious surface by greater than 10%, the project shall manage rainfall on-site, and prevent the off-site discharge of the net increase in the volume associated with the precipitation from all rainfall events less than or equal to the 80th percentile rainfall event, according to the updated DEQ manual for low-impact development.
The DEQ also recommended that local jurisdictions adopt or modify ordinances “that promote or mandate LID principles and green infrastructure for development within the jurisdiction,” such as ordinances that “promote and preserve open spaces” or “help meet density goals by specifying building footprint, height limits, and setbacks that allow for the proper placement of LID” best management practices.
Beaumont told the city council that the city manages its stormwater “according to the standards for the Division of Water Quality, and they’ve recently updated their standards.”
“That standard update for this round was fairly significant in that it really wanted to look a little bit more at trying to get more water back into the ground, where it naturally had percolated into the ground in the past,” said Beaumont. “They wanted to make sure that that was being accounted for.”
With the three ordinances and one resolution that were approved on Tuesday, Beaumont said Pleasant Grove will be “up to par” and in compliance with state standards.