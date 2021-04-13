The Pleasant Grove City Council approved a resolution on Tuesday authorizing Mayor Guy Fugal to sign a contract between the city and the Utah Infrastructure Agency “to provide broadband connection services in Pleasant Grove City.”
The resolution passed unanimously after months of discussion between Pleasant Grove officials about whether the city should “partner with somebody” to build an internet network, or, instead, “bond and build our own network, (and) have a little bit more control,” according to City Administrator Scott Darrington.
“We’ve been working on this one for a while,” Darrington said during a city council meeting on Tuesday. “So this is the moment of truth.”
UIA is a sister agency of UTOPIA Fiber, which, according to its website, began as “a group of 11 Utah cities that joined together in 2004 to build, deploy and operate a fiber to the home … network to every business and household within their communities.” Cities that partner with UTOPIA include Lindon, Payson, Orem and Woodland Hills.
Pleasant Grove will be “backstopping the bonds” for the project, which will cost the city about $7.9 million. Darrington noted that this was about a million less than had been discussed in the original proposal.
That money will come from the city’s franchise tax, according to Darrington, who said that “if we have enough of our city residents sign up for this, then the city should never be out of pocket in order to cover the cost of this network.”
“So it’s a financial backstop that, if for some reason something goes wrong, the city does have a responsibility to make up the difference in the payment,” the city administrator explained.
Darrington noted that the bond for the project will be in place for 27 years and said “we can’t see that far into the future to know what other challenges might be out there, so, in some ways, we’re committing to something that we don’t necessarily know exactly what that looks like.”
“But we can feel fairly confident in the short term … that this should be just fine,” he said. “And, quite honestly, we should be OK through the whole course of the bond.”
An alternate option for providing residents with internet service, Darrington said, would be to “wait for the private sector to come in and do this.”
“And we just don’t know when that would ever be,” said Darrington. “And so if we want to get broadband to our residents sooner rather than later, then we need to do option one or two.”
Roger Timmerman, executive director of UTOPIA Fiber, told the city council that the other cities involved in the project wanted unanimous support from the council.
“Because you are partnering with other cities, and they want to know that they’ve got a good partner in any cities we do this with,” Timmerman said.
Construction on the UTOPIA Fiber project in Pleasant Grove will begin around May, and the first neighborhoods in the city are expected to be connected by January 2022, according to Darrington.