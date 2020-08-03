A Pleasant Grove-based catering company is among a handful of Utah businesses that were ordered to repay thousands of dollars to consumers who were price gouged during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since Gov. Gary Herbert declared a state of emergency due to the coronavirus on March 6, the Utah Division of Consumer Protection has reached seven settlements related to excessive pricing of products ranging from respiratory masks to hand sanitizer to toilet paper.
One of those settlements was with Pleasant Grove’s Culinary Crafts, which was ordered to return $2,443.93 in financial gains made from selling 221 bags of flour above the maximum price during a declared state of emergency.
The catering company “does not typically sell flour,” according to the settlement agreement, “but began to sell it and other food items during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Culinary Crafts obtained the 25-pound flour bags for $9.22 each. The Price Controls During Emergencies Act (PCDEA), passed by the Utah State Legislature in 2005, states that the price of certain goods or services sold during a state of emergency is considered excessive if it exceeds “30% above the person’s total cost of obtaining the good or providing the service.”
“The maximum price … (Culinary Crafts) could have lawfully charged under the PCDEA for each bag of flour was $11.99,” the settlement said. “Instead, over the course of March, April, and May of 2020, … (Culinary Crafts) sold 221 25-pound bags of flour to consumers in Utah at an average price of $23.04 per bag.”
In an interview with the Daily Herald on Monday, Ryan Crafts, chief operating officer of Culinary Crafts, said the company was “certainly aware that it was a state of emergency and we were aware that there are limits on pricing during a state of emergency,” but believed the flour prices were within the legal limit since delivery and labor costs were factored in.
“Where we were perhaps confused and in the wrong was we read those rules on pricing, and we read what we thought would have been our legal markup and how that would compare to our typical markups, and all those sorts of things,” said Crafts. "And so when we decided how much we should charge for these things, we included the cost of that labor as well. And in our read of the Department of Commerce's rules regarding a state of emergency, we thought that we were clear to do that.”
Crafts added that the catering company had lost nearly all of its normal business during the pandemic, so it tried “pivoting to serve other types of business” and began selling pantry items like flour, yeast, sugar and pasta, some of which were difficult to find in stores in March and April, in order to fill a need for consumers.
"There were lots of things you couldn't buy day-to-day at the grocery stores or at the warehouse clubs and things,” he said, adding that the company changed the price of its flour once it learned about the complaint.
Since the company didn’t have an exact record of customers that had purchased the bags of flour, Crafts said the $2,443.93 was paid to the state Consumer Protection Education and Training Fund. Culinary Crafts also paid a $244.39 fine to the Division of Consumer Protection.
Another Utah business, Cedar City-based wholesale appliance company plumbersstock.com, was cited by the consumer protection division for selling 852 “face masks” at up to $17.54 per mask, “resulting in charges totaling $3,766.10 above the amount allowed by the PCDEA.”
The company was ordered to pay back the over $3,700 to consumers who purchased the face masks, as well as to pay a $376.61 fine to the consumer protection division.
Zyntony, Inc. a Delaware corporation with a principal business address in Sandy, agreed to return $2,969.55 to customers who purchased five-packs of KN95 masks. The company sold a total of 552 packs of masks at $21.22, more than $5 more than the maximum $15.84 that could be charged during a public emergency.
Riverton Hardware and Building Supply was ordered to pay back $97.74 to 38 consumers who purchased excessively priced toilet paper.
Brian Maxwell, public information officer for the Utah Department of Commerce, which houses the Division of Consumer Protection, said 933 price gouging complaints have been filed since Herbert’s declared state of emergency.
"We had 657 of those (complaints) in the first four weeks, and then 186 in the following four weeks," Maxwell said in an interview Monday. "It's tapered off over the past month and a half, but we're still investigating and still taking complaints from consumers."
Maxwell didn’t specify how many complaint investigations were ongoing but said the division would be “looking into all of them.”
For more information about price gouging and how to file a complaint, visit http://dcp.utah.gov or call the state price gouging hotline at 801-530-6300.