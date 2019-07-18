A ruptured gas meter sparked a destructive house fire in Pleasant Grove on Wednesday that left one family displaced.
Sometime before noon, the damaged meter sent a "fuel-fed fireball blasting toward the roof" of a home near Manilla Creek Park, the Pleasant Grove Fire Department reported on social media.
The fire spread to the attic as firefighters worked to suppress the flames and crawl to the meter to shut down the line. No injuries were reported.
"Crews worked tirelessly to get ahead of the fire and save what they could of the home but extreme damage had already been done," the department reported. "Our hearts go to the family displaced by this tragic event."
Other crews from American Fork Fire and Rescue, the Orem Police Department and the Lone Peak Fire District also responded to the fire.