Parents and children trying to find quiet time activities during the heat of the summer should look no further than their public library.
City librarians throughout Utah County have been working hard planning and producing summer reading programs for kids to keep up on their skills and for them to learn how to enjoy a good book.
According to the United Way of Utah County Everyday Learners program, these reading programs are just right for parents who may be a bit “shell-shocked” from their online home-schooling experience caused by the coronavirus over the past few months.
Their programs and facilities are also geared to accommodate the special precautions needed to ensure a safe experience.
Pleasant Grove Public Library is a good example of a small-town library that has put a great deal of thought and effort into its annual program.
Children’s Librarian Stacy Martineau, along with her fellow librarians Valerie Jensen, Sheri Hone and Eloise Fugal, put their heads together with a few goals in mind.
1) Don’t burden parents with a program that feels too much like “homework.”
2) Make it adaptable to children of all ages.
3) Promote literacy in all its facets.
4) Include activities that can be done as families.
The result is the summer reading challenge entitled “READ all about it!” The letters in “READ” stands for “research,” “exploration,” “activities” and “discovery.”
“This is not just a reading program — — it is all about taking a deeper dive, trying new things and fun,” Martineau said.
Here’s how it works: Every Monday, a new packet is released online with a new theme and a fun video introduction by the Pleasant Grove Library team.
As a family completes any number of the suggested activities, they can email a message or photo (limit of one per family per week) to the library to be included in a weekly drawing for a prize, donated by the supportive businesses of Pleasant Grove. A prize is awarded every Monday and the next packet and video is released, according to Martineau.
For instance, one of the past week’s themes was “WORLD RECORDS” and included some interesting facts and challenges.
“Because the materials for the Pleasant Grove Library summer reading program are all online, anyone can access it on their website,” Martineau said. “However, regardless of where you live, you are bound to have a public library nearby that is equally excited to serve you and your family.”
Smaller communities may be served by book-sharing agreements with other nearby libraries or by state bookmobile. (See http://bookmobiles.utah.gov.)
Some cities will reimburse the fees paid by a family to access another city’s library. Check your local city website. Also be advised that some offerings, like program prizes, are not available to non-residents.
Librarians, children and parents all celebrate the soft opening of public libraries in the county. Check the website of your local library to find out if there are modified services or hours.
Curbside service is usually offered.
“Whatever you need to do, take advantage of this great opportunity to fill those marvelously empty hours of summer with some great books and activities,” Martineau said. “Don’t be afraid to dive in and explore. You will find something in the library that will spark an interest or fill a need for your child or your family.”
For more information on summer reading programs, visit your city’s website, call or visit your library in person.