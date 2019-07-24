A Pleasant Grove man was booked into the Utah County Jail last week after investigators determined he had inappropriately touched a young girl during a sleepover.
Eon McNeill, 32, was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.
According to a probable cause report from the Pleasant Grove Police Department, the girl was sleeping over with friends at McNeill's home. Sometime during the night, McNeill reportedly moved the girl from where she was sleeping and inappropriately touched her.
The girl told investigators that she kicked McNeill away with her foot and ran to a nearby family member's house. McNeill reportedly denied the accusations in interviews with police.
No official criminal charges have been filed.