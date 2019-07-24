A Pleasant Grove man was charged last week after investigators determined he had inappropriately touched a young girl during a sleepover.
Eon McNeill, 32, was charged in 4th District Court for aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony. He is being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.
According to a probable cause report from the Pleasant Grove Police Department, the girl was sleeping over with friends at McNeill’s home. Sometime during the night, McNeill reportedly moved the girl from where she was sleeping and inappropriately touched her.
The girl told investigators that she kicked McNeill away with her foot and ran to a nearby family member’s house. McNeill reportedly denied the accusations in interviews with police.
His next court appearance is scheduled for August 27.