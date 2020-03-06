The city of Pleasant Grove intends to appeal a Fourth District Court judge’s February ruling that the city’s Transportation Utility Fee, or TUF, used to fund road maintenance is technically a tax and therefore has been collected illegally.
A lawsuit filed against Pleasant Grove in August 2018 focused on whether the city’s TUF was a fee, which is used to fund specific, quantifiable services, or a tax, which funds general governmental purposes.
On Feb. 12, Judge Jared Eldridge ruled that the TUF is a tax and not a fee since improved roads are “a general benefit rather than a specific benefit to those who pay the fees.”
“Based on the current state of the law, this Court is persuaded while the City has the authority to implement a TUF, the TUF that was implemented here is clearly a tax and therefore improperly collected until the City satisfies the additional requirements set out by the Utah Code for an increase in the tax rate,” Eldridge wrote in his ruling.
In a newsletter emailed to residents on Monday, the city said it would stop collecting the fee but that it planned on filing an appeal.
“The City recently received a ruling from the District Court that it was not allowed to collect the (transportation utility) fee,” the newsletter said. “Pleasant Grove City plans to appeal the ruling to the State Supreme Court.”
The city has collected $2.3 million in transportation utility fees over the past 18 months, according to the newsletter. In compliance with the court’s orders, the city will “retain these funds, but not spend them, until the appeals process is completed.”
Pending the appeal, Pleasant Grove said it would “discontinue collecting the fee,” which will be reflected on the monthly bill of residents.
Connor Boyack, president of the Lehi-based Libertas Institute — a libertarian think tank that funded the lawsuit and identified plaintiffs for it — said the judge’s ruling indicates that the road fee Pleasant Grove and other cities collect is an illegal tax.
“The court’s ruling made very clear that Pleasant Grove has been illegally collecting a tax disguised as a fee,” Boyack said Friday. “And because it was deemed illegal, of course, they need to stop their illegal conduct, which, in this case, involves the monthly assessment on the utility bill.”
Twelve other cities in Utah have transportation utility fees in place that fund road maintenance and projects, including Provo, Vineyard, Mapleton and Highland.
Boyack said that if the Supreme Court or an appeals court upheld the ruling, then it would “be a binding opinion that controls all cities.”
“And on appeal, this decision would impact those fees in each city,” he said.
Pleasant Grove City could not be reached for comment as of Friday afternoon. Robert Keller, an attorney representing Pleasant Grove in the lawsuit, confirmed that the city planned to appeal the Fourth District Court judge’s decision.
In the newsletter, Pleasant Grove said the money collected from the fee would fund a number of road repairs in the city — including on 1100 North, 1300 East and Nathaniel Drive — if the decision were reversed.
“We hope that the State Supreme Court will uphold a city’s right to collect a Transportation Utility Fee as a viable solution to road maintenance and repair in our city,” the newsletter said.
Judge Eldridge acknowledged in his decision that Utah’s Truth in Taxation process leaves cities with limited options and resources for funding road upkeep.
“In recent years, like many cities and counties in the State of Utah, Pleasant Grove City found itself facing a budget shortfall making it almost impossible for the City to maintain roads at an acceptable level unless additional funding was found,” Eldridge wrote.
In a written statement released on Feb. 14, the city said it “has essentially exhausted other funding options and wants to provide decent and functional roads within the City.”
Boyack said Pleasant Grove and other cities need to find ways to fund roads and services that are in compliance with Utah law and legal precedent.
“We think the Utah Supreme Court has already spoken on this,” said Boyack, “and so we look forward to further appeals that continue to clarify what we think is already clear enough.”