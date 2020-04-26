Two popular summer traditions in Pleasant Grove will continue this year, although there may be changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines.
Residents still will be able to enjoy Strawberry Days and the giant flag that is unfurled on July 4 above Grove Creek Canyon.
Originally scheduled for June 13-20, Strawberry Days normally includes community favorites such as a rodeo, carnival, Huck Finn Day, car show, concerts in the park, firemen’s pancake breakfast, Little Miss Strawberry Days and lots of strawberries and cream. According to the event’s website, http://strawberrydays.org, it is the longest-running celebration in Utah. This year is slated to be the 99th year of the celebration.
In January, the Strawberry Days committee held a contest, asking people to submit possible themes for this year’s Strawberry Days. The theme that was chosen is “99 Years of Berries, Beauties and Bulls.”
While the berries, beauties and bulls may not be in attendance this year, the celebration will somehow go on. Last week, a statement from Strawberry Days committee chairperson Lisa Young was posted on the Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days Facebook page.
“We ask for continued patience as we try to make decisions based on the restrictions put forth by the governor's office. During all of this, we have only come up with one firm answer. We will have some sort of celebration,” the post reads. “We don't know what that will look like. Like the rest of our world, we will adapt, learn, change and be creative with our events and activities while obeying all social distancing and safety rules. As those rules change and adapt, so will we. We as a committee realize we do this not for ourselves, but for the community and more importantly for our future.”
Another beloved summer tradition in Pleasant Grove is the giant flag that has been hung and unfurled every July 4th since 2015 above Grove Creek Canyon’s trailhead. A patriotic program that is held at the time of the unfurling always draws a large crowd. Other activities, including live nightly musical performances, usually accompany the flying of the flag for about a week every year. This year, it is yet to be determined if crowds will be able to attend the ceremony or other performances, but the flag will fly.
“During the early morning hours of Independence Day, a cannon will fire and your American flag will unfurl for a flight to honor, heal and inspire all who see her,” it reads on the Follow the Flag Facebook page. “At this time, we're unsure about a large gathering at this ceremony due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19. We pray time will put this trial behind us and we can celebrate the birth of this great country, The United States of America. One thing you can count on is, that this flag will unfurl July 4, 2020.”
This sixth annual “By the Dawn’s Early Light” flag ceremony will be held on July 4 at 7:30 a.m. A live broadcast of the event will be streamed through the Follow the Flag Facebook page.