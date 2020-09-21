A love of mountain biking and a desire to help the community were the driving forces behind former Pleasant Grove resident Jason Cowley’s idea to bring a trail system to the city.
Since he brought the idea to city leaders about seven years ago, the Valley Vista Trails have been constructed in the foothills and are used by thousands of people every year.
Cowley said, in 2013, he began thinking that it would be cool to have trails in Pleasant Grove. He went to a city open house where a possible future bike park was being discussed.
“I asked them, ‘What if we kept the hills natural and put in a trail system?’” he said.
After hundreds of hours of hard work, meetings, and trainings with trail builders, Cowley proposed the original design, assisted with the final design plan, and flagged the trails for construction.
The Valley Vista Trail System officially opened in May 2017 after several months of construction as well as hundreds of volunteer hours. The system, at first, included eight trails for a combined distance of about 5.5 miles.
In 2019, Phase 2 of the trail system was completed, which added another 3 miles of trails. According to Cowley, there is a Phase 3 in the works, as well. Cowley did the design work for the second and third phases.
Since the trails first opened, Cowley has provided much of the maintenance alongside city employees. He also ran the volunteer days and has spent hundreds of hours every year making sure the trails were well taken care of, he said.
The trails have been well-used. During mountain biking season, thousands of visitors use the trails every year. In addition to people riding mountain bikes, trail runners, hikers, walkers and equestrians use the trails.
“It’s a gem of the community,” Cowley said about the trail system. “It protects our foothills.”
In fact, Cowley has been told that the trails have served as fire breaks for a couple of fires in the foothills during the past few years.
Cowley has also worked with the Pleasant Grove High School Biking Vikings mountain bike team as head coach for six years.
“There were 30 members of the team the first year and increased to 130 the last year I was there,” he said.
On Sept. 1, the Pleasant Grove City Council presented Cowley with a Community Service Award.
“Over the past seven years, he has literally given blood, sweat and tears, along with his family and a lot of people in the community, to create what is now Valley Vista Trails,” Councilmember Cyd LeMone said. “We would not have those if it was not for Jason.”
LeMone said the trails have been such a huge asset to the community and a place where kids can get off the video games and their phones and go ride up in the mountains of Pleasant Grove.
Recently, Cowley decided to go back to school in St. George to pursue a degree in recreation management, hoping to continue work with trail building and trails management. He has also started a trail building company, Dirt Lizard Trails.
“Oh, it was heartbreaking,” he said about the decision to move away from the trails he loves.
He even spent his last day in Pleasant Grove doing trail maintenance for about five hours.
Cowley hopes people continue to take care of the trails. The best way to do this, he said, is to stay off of them when they are closed. When people ride the trails during muddy conditions, ruts are created.
He also hopes community members continue their support on the volunteer days.
“We’ve always had a good turnout,” he said. “There were 170 people last time.”
Trail users will notice Cowley’s name when up in the foothills. Two of the trails are named for him: Cowley’s Curse and Cowley’s Cure.
“This has been a labor of love,” Cowley said. “I hope to come back to the trails.”