Linda Chipman has spent over 36 years with the Pleasant Grove Police Department. Some of those years were spent at a dispatcher’s desk, some in a closet, some in a boiler room and some in an office. Chipman retired last month to move on to new ways to serve the community.
“I started at dispatch in 1982,” Chipman said. “We just dispatched during the day. Then, on January 1, 1984, I was the first night dispatcher.”
At first, she dispatched from an old apartment above the ambulance building.
“We listened to professional dispatchers. That’s how we trained. We had a microphone and a scratch pad,” Chipman said.
She loved being a dispatcher and has always had a lot of fun with coworkers. “We even had a few water fights in dispatch,” she said.
Chipman laughs when telling about one memorable night about 16 years ago. Chipman was alone at the police station, working dispatch. An officer called and told her to look outside at a shooting star. She ran out and then realized that the door closed and locked behind her.
“Luckily, there was a phone booth outside and I called 911 because I didn’t have a quarter. I could see the officers come back into the building, saying ‘Where is she?’ "
In 1999, Chipman became the dispatch supervisor, a role she kept until 2008 when she became the administrative assistant to the chief and evidence technician.
“Evidence turned out to be a pretty huge job,” she said. Chipman worked in both of those roles until her retirement.
As the department’s evidence technician, she had interesting experiences, such as going to the crime lab and going along on search warrants.
“We would stay in the car and watch SWAT clear the building, then set up a table and process evidence,” Chipman said. “Not bad for an old grandma.”
When she first started working with evidence, her space was in a closet. About two years later, in 2010, the evidence room was moved from a closet to a boiler room. She worked with evidence in that boiler room until 2019, when a new public safety building was built.
“I never shut the door. There was no ventilation in there,” she said.
As administrative assistant to the chief, Chipman worked with three different chiefs of police in Pleasant Grove: Tom Paul, Mike Smith and current chief Mike Roberts.
“I watched Mike Smith and Mike Roberts move up through the ranks together,” she said.
“Linda will definitely be missed here. She has given 36 years of her life to this department and this community,” Roberts said. “She has been a part of my entire 26-year career here at the police department, as a dispatcher, as a dispatch supervisor, as an evidence technician, and as my administrative assistant. I have witnessed firsthand her dedicated service and love of the members of this department and the citizens of this community. I definitely consider Linda my ‘work mom’ and will miss her.”
Sheriff Smith also worked with Chipman for 24 years.
“During that time, she was always an example to me of service and seeing the best in people,” Smith said. “She has definitely made a difference in her community and in many people's lives. I always knew that when I was having a bad day, I could walk into Linda’s office and she would make me laugh.”
In addition to her time with the police department, Chipman also has been a substitute teacher in Pleasant Grove, an EMT, worked at the Pleasant Grove Recreation Center, Funshine Early Learning Center and the city’s swimming pool. “I’ve never not wanted to go to work,” she said.
While she has enjoyed working, she also likes to have fun. She is known for her Chipman Strawberry Days Block Party that her family has held every year since 1973. Hundreds of people attend each year during Strawberry Days and it has become a tradition in the community.
Now that she is retired, Chipman will be spending more time with her grandchildren and will continue to work with the Pleasant Grove Police Department as a volunteer with the Honorary Colonels.
“It’s hard to leave my blue family,” she said. “But, if there’s a good cause, give me a call. I love a good cause.”