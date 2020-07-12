“Guns and Hoses,” the police and fire departments-sponsored 5K run held every year in Pleasant Grove has been a popular tradition, drawing hundreds of walkers and runners each year.
This summer, the run will continue, despite social distancing guidelines. However, the run will be different than it has ever been.
Usually a part of city celebration Strawberry Days, this year the run is going virtual and will not be held on just one day.
“We still wanted to do it, but in a safer way,” Pleasant Grove Police Sgt. Domonic Adamson said.
That safer way means that participants will sign up online and then complete their own 5K any time, at any place and at any pace, between now and Aug. 23. “Do the run on a treadmill, go on a hike, run your own course, walk, wherever you desire,” Adamson said.
Every participant who completes the 5K will receive a T-shirt and a challenge coin. According to Adamson, this year’s challenge coin was designed to depict both a police and firefighter helmet with full-face biological respirators to symbolize the virtual run due to COVID-19. The challenge coins are different every year.
There is a $20 registration fee. The fees will cover the costs of the shirts and coins and will go to help both the Pleasant Grove police and fire departments’ associations. The police association raises money to help officers or civilian employees who fall on hard times or get injured and to pay for a yearly awards banquet, among other things.
Firefighter/paramedic Eric Nish said that all funds from the virtual event will be split equally between the police and fire departments. The fire association uses these funds in a variety of ways, including providing help to injured firefighters, some supplies for the station and station’s kitchen, equipment and care for the firehouse dog, Arson.
A 5K run has been part of Strawberry Days for a few decades. But, in 2010, the police and fire departments with then-chiefs Mike Smith and Marc Sanderson took over and it became “Guns and Hoses.”
“The participation has grown over the years. We have had years where other runs have been scheduled the same day as “Guns and Hoses,” but we have always had a good turnout,” said Smith, who is now the Utah County Sheriff. “And more importantly, it has always been a great way for the police and fire departments to interact with the public in a fun event.”
Members of the two departments are hoping that this year also will be a fun event, even if the community will not be coming together to run. “We’ve never done a virtual race before,” Nish said. “We’re hoping to reach as many as we can. Some people from out of state have already registered.”
For more information, check out the Pleasant Grove Fire Department on Facebook or Instagram or register at eventbrite.com.