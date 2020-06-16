Of the many things that makes Pleasant Grove unique, two of them are the annual Strawberry Days celebration and the popular Purple Turtle Drive-in.
With the cancellation of most of the Strawberry Days events due to COVID-19 this year, it appears the Purple Turtle is preserving at least one yearly tradition – the popular strawberries and cream dessert cup.
The iconic drive-in is selling the $1.50 strawberries and cream dessert cups throughout the week to keep Strawberry Days in the minds and hearts of residents and visitors alike. People travel from long distances for a taste of the traditional dessert.
While the rodeo, carnival and parade won’t be back until 2021, there are some things going on -- like the nightly chalk the lot at the Pleasant Grove Rec Center parking lot, pickleball and volleyball tournaments, and at the end of the week the public is invited to a celebration concert at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at the downtown park, 100 S. Main St.
Strawberry fields forever
Pleasant Grove residents involved with the Commercial Club of Pleasant Grove introduced the idea of putting the city on the map, said Geri Taylor, resident and avid city historian.
Taylor found some articles about the club and the introduction of events that President James D. Thorne hoped would make the eyes of Utah turn to Pleasant Grove. That was in 1922.
“Prominent educator Dr. W.L. Wanless from the Utah State Agricultural College was invited to address the businessmen and general citizenry on 'The Raising and Marketing of Berries' at that meeting. The notice for the meeting on April 22, stated: 'This is a subject of vital interest to a large majority of our townspeople. The berry-raising industry is one of the most important factors of getting our town on the map,' " Taylor said.
After the lecture, a motion was proposed to those in attendance that, 'Pleasant Grove will inaugurate a Strawberry Day which will be an annual event, and if present plans carry out, will rival Brigham City's Peach Day.' The motion carried unanimously, with the first Festival to commence that summer," Taylor added.
It was reported that Pleasant Grove has about 250 acres of strawberry fields, and expected to glean about 300,000 cases of prime strawberries.
“While the details had not been worked out, committees had already been busy making Strawberry Day 'the biggest celebration ever staged in this city.' The community backed the enterprise and were informed of plans for a Wild West show, parade, carnival, baseball, dance, races and of course free strawberries and cream,” Taylor said.
The ultimate goal was to have lots of people learn about all of Pleasant Grove’s fruit to build a bigger buying market for the produce that included, raspberries, cherries, peaches and apricots.
“Plans were made to have 500 cases of berries to serve at the festivities, with more in reserve if needed," Taylor said. “It was hard to predict how many would come, but the city was prepared to take care of 6,000 people. That included the free strawberries and cream, free sandwiches and the chicken dinner being prepared by the six LDS wards.”
It was estimated that between 10,000 and 15,000 people were in attendance throughout the day.
“When the anticipated day arrived, it was said that it far surpassed the expectations of those in charge, and the First Annual Utah Strawberry Day was a glorious success,” Taylor said.
Since that first celebration in 1922 there has been a continual celebration -- through a depression, wars and sometimes waning enthusiasm, according to Taylor. “But even though there are no longer berry patches, Pleasant Grove's second-longest-running celebration in the state has lived up to its early fame of being "on the map."
The boroughs
Pleasant Grove, like basically any town settled before 1900 in Utah, was settled by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
However, the unity of the city was only surpassed by the unity found in the various neighborhoods or boroughs in town.
According to Rhodin Christiansen, born in 1912 and a fervent writer of Pleasant Grove history, there were originally five neighborhoods.
Everything north of 1100 North was first called Northfield and was used mostly for farming.
The borough of Stringtown eventually became the city of Lindon. Then there was Manila, which basically encompassed one LDS ward boundary.
The main part of town where the businesses were established was Old Fort and then Big Spring was part of Northfield, Christiansen recalled.
In his book “The Little Town That Was,” Christiansen named the five boroughs, like New York City. You had Downtown, Little Denmark, Scratchgravel, Mudhole and Monkeytown. Most of the names, though some dispute it, are spelled as one word.
Christiansen said the upper-class residents lived in the Downtown area like the merchants, doctors, bankers, etc.
Adjoining the northwest corner of Downtown was Little Denmark. It was basically just one street that ran below the graveyard. This is where many of the Danish immigrants settled.
The southeastern part of town, in the foothills going up Battle Creek Canyon was Scratchgravel, according to Christiansen. The area was full of rocks and a perfect place to plant fruit trees.
Mudhole was in the exact opposite direction in the northwest part of town. The soil there was heavy clay and seemed to be constantly muddy and wet. Christiansen reports that when it got dried out it was dusty, and so was the rest of the city.
Last, but certainly not the least, of the boroughs was Monkeytown, in the northeast part of the city. Old-timers all have their own take on how that name came about, but it appears that most of the stories end up with boys either acting like monkeys, or monkeying around and that was usually at “Dog Corner,” the neighborhood gathering place, when chores and fruit picking were done.
Christiansen reports that, “On the last day of school most of the boys got a baldly haircut, and the summer uniform was shirt and overalls, shoes and hat, all of which could be shucked off in 20 seconds for a swim in the canal.”
Hence the probability that the boys acted like a bunch of monkeys.
Whether it's acting like a bunch of monkeys, growing fruit at Scratchgravel or playing in the wet clay of Mudhole, Pleasant Grove, still carries a rustic slice of Americana.
The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers have a small museum across from the city center that has collectibles and antiques from those pioneer settlers, and during Strawberry Days, families and individuals can be found visiting the museum to reconnect with their Pleasant Grove ancestors.
For more information about Strawberry Days, visit the celebration's Facebook page.