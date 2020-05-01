If you run, walk or ride along the Murdock Canal Trail in Pleasant Grove, you’ve likely seen messages of hope and encouragement creatively written on the side of a house. Passersby have been enjoying the messages for the last few weeks.
Members of the Ranson family wanted to do something to spread cheer and inspiration during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were talking about creative things we could do,” said Natalie Ranson. “My son said, ‘I would love to do a mural on the side of the house.’”
Since then, large murals, created from chalk, have adorned an entire side of the Ransons’ home, changing every few days.
“The best view comes after the hardest climb,” “Look for the sunlight through the clouds,” “Even miracles take a little time,” “Act by inspiration motivated by love” and “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours,” are some of the messages that have been displayed on the home.
“You never know who is walking by. The trail is always busy. People are so limited in what they can do right now and where they can go, but they go on the trail,” Ranson said. “They might need it.”
Ranson said that the projects have been good creative outlets for herself, her husband and four sons, ages 18, 16, 13 and 10. As a family, they choose quotes and have used some from people such as President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Dolly Parton, Dr. Seuss, Walt Disney and Mother Teresa.
“We think about what people would need to hear and what we are feeling,” Ranson said.
After the quote is chosen, they design the mural together, deciding what to draw to go along with the words. Then, they create it on the side of their home, which can be seen when going either direction on the trail.
“We all help with filling in the outline," Ranson said. "We laugh and giggle. We turn on music while we do it.”
Each new mural takes about two hours to complete. Then, after a few days, they pressure wash the side of the house and begin again.
The murals have been a hit with local residents who stop to take photos and thank family members for the messages.
“People have stopped and said, ‘Thank you,’ and have talked to us from the trail. One lady said she was feeling down and looked up and saw the mural and it really boosted her day,” Ranson said. “That’s the point of it.”
Tyler Ranson, 16, said that when he and his brothers are playing basketball outside, they hear people talk about the murals as they are passing by on the trail. “I like how it’s a thing we can do as a family while we’re stuck at home,” he said.
The family plans to continue to create the murals as long as they feel people are benefiting from them. Their home is located at approximately 350 North, along the Murdock Canal Trail, between the Center Street and 500 North blocks.