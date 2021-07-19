Pleasant Grove students and residents know Chris Ruiz as the city’s Student Resource Officer. But, lately, the singing police officer is sharing his music in addition to his law enforcement work.
Ruiz has been a police officer for over nine years and has been with the Pleasant Grove Police Department since 2018. He has worked in patrol, as a traffic school instructor and this past year, was assigned as the city’s school resource officer. In that role, he works with 12 schools, providing safety and security, referring students for assistance when needed, helping develop strategies to prevent dangerous situations and acting as a role model to students.
“It’s a challenge and I love it,” Ruiz said. “I found that working on the streets in patrol, I was able to make connections with the public as a whole and make some connections with the youth. But, it wasn’t very often that I was able to make a real impact. I put in for this. It’s a position that requires a certain type of police officer. I knew from the get-go, when I graduated from police academy, I wanted to be a school resource officer.”
But, recently, Ruiz has been doing something else in addition to his law enforcement and school resource duties. A few weeks ago, he posted a video to social media of himself singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“It was an impromptu fun video,” he said.
Thousands of people ended up viewing the video. One of them was the rodeo chairman for Strawberry Days, according to Ruiz.
Ruiz sang the national anthem on the opening night of the Strawberry Days Rodeo, where he was also on duty.
“There I was in uniform and it was wonderful,” he said. “I was so thrilled to be doing it in front of the home crowd, in front of my mother and family.”
Since then, Ruiz has shared his vocal talent at the Follow the Flag program on July 4, sporting and other events. He also has performed with the jazz band at the high school.
“I enjoy patriotic music,” he said. “I’m very patriotic. My grandparents were immigrants to this country, from the Philippines and Mexico. We know how it is to recognize the freedoms that we have. Those special songs written many, many years ago have truth to them.”
Ruiz, who has four children and two grandchildren, comes from a musical family, played instruments growing up and began singing during his high school years in a jazz choir.
“My dad was a professional acoustic guitar player. My mom played the piano and taught piano lessons,” he said. “Music was a big part of my family’s culture.”
While Ruiz hopes to continue to sing, he also plans to continue his gig as school resource officer.
“I relate to the kids. I feel like I can make a true difference and a change in their lives, a one-on-one position,” he said. “On the streets, you don’t get that opportunity very often. I am able to put on my counseling hat, my guidance hat.”
During this past school year, Ruiz heard about a student at school who was having suicidal thoughts. Earlier in the year, that particular student had a distrust for law enforcement. While struggling, the student requested to talk with Ruiz, who was able to help him set some goals for the future.
“That was such a positive experience,” he said. “What started as a distrust of police, ended up as a unique and special relationship built upon trust and open communication. Little victories like that keep me engaged and push me to do better.”