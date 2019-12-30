For the fifth year, Timmy Hong of Pleasant Grove will be hosting a hot chocolate fundraiser to raise money to provide food for the hungry. Timmy, who is 12 years old, started the fundraiser when he was just eight years old as a way to help others.
“I felt bad for people who were cold in the winter,” Timmy said. Timmy told his mother that he wanted to find a way to help others. “I wanted to do it every year because people are still cold and I have lots of blessings,” he said.
“When we started, we did it just on one of the corners of our neighborhood,” said Timmy’s mother, Debbie Hong. “It started out small, but has grown every year.” Last year, through the fundraiser, $2,000 was donated to Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry in American Fork.
“We love working with Tabitha’s Way because they are able to make every dollar go a lot further to help people in our community,” Hong said.
That first year, the money raised was donated to the Food and Care Coalition in Provo. The second year, Timmy’s hot chocolate fundraiser raised $500 and that was matched by a local company. Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry in American Fork was the recipient of that $1,000 and has been the recipient each year since then.
The third year, about $800 was raised through the fundraiser and that amount was matched as well, according to Mike Carter, founder of Tabitha’s Way in American Fork. The fourth year, Daylight Donuts in Pleasant Grove helped out and Timmy was able to offer a cup of hot chocolate and a donut for $1.
“It costs us 20 cents to provide a full meal to a person at Tabitha’s Way,” Carter said. Timmy’s hot chocolate fundraiser raised enough money last year to fund 10,560 meals for local people who are struggling to afford food. “That would feed a family of four and a family of five for a year,” Carter said.
The hot chocolate fundraiser has become a local tradition and many people return each year. Last year, according to Hong, about 100 people came. Hong said that many people make larger donations than the $1 suggested. In fact, people have sent donations from out of state, she said. This year, Daylight Donuts will once again be donating donuts for the event.
Tiny Tim’s Hot Chocolate Fundraiser will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 4 at Daylight Donuts, 125 E. State, Pleasant Grove. More information can be found on the event’s Facebook page at Tiny Tim’s Hot Chocolate Fundraiser.