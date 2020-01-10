A 19-year-old Pleasant Grove man was booked into the Utah County Jail Thursday evening after a search warrant found $13,950 worth of drugs in his home.
Jamal Christensen was arrested by Utah County Major Crimes on suspicion of two counts of the second-degree felony of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree felony possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance and the class B misdemeanor of use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
A drug warrant served on Christensen’s home found 100 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 86 grams of LSD, 25 grams of marijuana dabs and 996 grams of raw marijuana, according to a police report.
The total street value of the drugs would be about $13,950. Drugs are usually sold in .1 gram increments, according to the report.
Christensen told police he was “selling narcotics to dispose of them following a change of heart,” the report stated.