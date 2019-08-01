This article is the third in a three-part series on birth doulas in Utah County that will run this week.
Looking back, Jazmin Turley realizes she didn’t take her culture into account during the birth of her first child. Her mother — who is Costa Rican — wanted everyone present.
“When I was in labor, it was like there was a family reunion in there,” Turley said.
Turley has been providing women physical and emotional support as a birth and postpartum doula since January. As a Latina herself, she has a passion for helping Latino couples navigate birth and is one of a handful of doulas who focus on assisting underserved communities.
LGBTQ couples
Birth can be a difficult process to navigate for LGBTQ people who are giving birth, adopting a child or adding to their family through the use of a surrogate.
It’s why Beth Hardy, a Salt Lake City-based birth doula and owner of Heart Tones Music Therapy and Birth Services, wanted to target Utah’s LGBTQ community with her services.
“Unfortunately, there is discrimination in the health care system,” Hardy said.
Those issues include transgender men who have a hard time finding providers who are open and don’t discriminate against them during their pregnancies, to having to explain to hospital staff that the other woman in the delivery room is the female client’s wife, not a friend, to finding a medical professional who is educated on LGBTQ issues and won’t ask inappropriate questions.
“Even just the basic thing of, ‘I need an OB or a midwife,’ that can be a huge hurdle for people,” Hardy said.
As a member of the LGBTQ community herself, Hardy said she wanted to make sure others felt supported. She can lead clients to providers she’s built relationships with and help them find medical professionals who are welcoming and supportive.
Hardy meets with her clients for two prenatal sessions where the client can discuss their fears and worries. During those meetings, Hardy talks to her client about how they can speak up for themselves and what to do if they get misgendered.
“Part of my role is to help them process that and talk through it,” Hardy said.
She’s seen a shift as more doulas begin to actively try to learn more about the LGBTQ community, and has been approached about conducting trainings.
The Latino community
During her first birth, Turley’s mother advised her not to ask questions and do whatever the doctors told her. It was advice that stemmed from Turley’s mother’s own births when she didn’t know the same language as her doctors.
Turley said she didn’t really get the opportunity to participate in the birth of her first child.
“It’s like when you go on a roller coaster and you keep your hands and feet inside the ride,” Turley said.
She experienced postpartum depression and anxiety after that first birth, and then later began researching ancient Latin American postpartum care to prepare for the birth of her second child.
The Latino community doesn’t just face different languages and cultural norms when giving birth, but also a lack of access to culturally competent doulas.
“There are a lot of doulas,” Turley said. “I do realize there is a lack of care in people of color and other communities.”
The Saratoga Springs-based doula said Millennial Latinos are becoming more involved with their births, but can go silent when their family comes in, especially if their relatives have strong opinions and personalities. As their doula, Turley helps the couple advocate for themselves, translate, and serves as a bridge between families and providers.
“A lot of the Millennial Latinos speak the language and know the culture, but their parents don’t,” Turley said.
Turley urges non-Latino doulas to be culturally aware and not try too hard. She said she’s seen established doulas be baffled about why a Latino family was insulted when asked if they wanted to have tacos after birth, or who pretend to know Spanish.
“They hired you for a reason, not to pretend you know their favorite food and speak their language and understand their cultural idioms,” Turley said. “They are hiring you for your professional services.”