There is more to know about horses than simply sitting on the saddle and saying “Giddy up.” At Guide ‘N Gallop in Saratoga Springs, equestrians are learning about every aspect of riding a horse.
“Our riding program focuses on hands-on horsemanship to enhance horse-riding equitation. We teach not only the basics of how to correctly ride, but to care for and bond with your horse,” said Afton Adamson, owner.
While many other riding programs would have a horse already saddled and ready, and students just pop on and ride for a lesson then leave, Adamson felt that practice was missing important aspects of riding.
“Grooming, checking your mount before riding and bonding with them on the ground seemed like such a missed opportunity,” Adamson said. “My goal is to create horse addicts, who are confident in their own horsemanship skills.”
Students start from the ground, learning how to catch and halter horses, lead and lunge them, groom and apply basic wound care, balancing bareback along with saddling and Western and English riding.
The unique opportunity to volunteer as interns is also offered to students.
“Once they have learned the basics in handling and riding, we allow them to come and assist the trainers in the day-to-day care of the horses,” Adamson said. “We believe that the best way to learn is by doing. Our student interns come during lesson hours and help in whatever way is needed by the trainers.”
Some of the tasks that the student interns do include stall checks to make sure a horse’s living space is safe and clean, tack cleaning, grooming, carrot stretches, mobility care, lunging and warm-up for horses before being ridden, cool down and baths after the horses work out, sweeping and keeping the barn clean and organized.
Guide ‘N Gallop got its start three years ago when a friend asked Adamson if her young daughter could take lessons.
“She knew I had a horse, had gone to school for Equine Science and loved sharing my love of horses with others,” Adamson said.
“I started with horses right after I moved to Utah from out of state, when I was 13 years old. My mom knew I was struggling with the move and there was a horse facility up the street from our apartment,” Adamson said. “I worked there for two years, learning everything I could about Arabian show horses. I would groom, saddle, clean, handle babies, exercise and got some riding in. After those two years of volunteer work, I was given my first horse by the owner, whom I named Sunchaser. Since then, I was hooked.”
Adamson said that she always wanted to teach lessons, but wanted to focus on more than just riding.
“I wanted to share my passion and knowledge of basic horse care and training as well. My thought was, ‘If my students ever wanted to own horses someday, they would need to know how to care for them,’” she said.
All ages, from 4 to 74, are students at Guide ‘N Gallop. “I have a few awesome moms riding, who loved horses as little girls but never got the chance to learn until now,” Adamson said.
Guide ‘N Gallop also offers horse leasing, schooling shows and riding clinics.
“I’ve had the pleasure to help Girl Scouts get their equine badges, give epic birthday parties and share in the ultimate date night through horses,” Adamson said.
Adamson said that they are able to keep their lessons affordable and provide horses so students do not have to have their own, although that is an option. There are a variety of horses at Guide ‘N Gallop, including Arabians, a quarterhorse and a red roan POA.
“The lessons help kids grow confidence in themselves, become more self-sufficient, gain problem-solving skills, emotional empathy for other creatures,” Adamson said. “I’m not always teaching them about riding and being a better rider. They really grow as individuals just by being around horses.”
For more information, check out the Guide ‘N Gallop Facebook page or @guide_n_gallop on Instagram.