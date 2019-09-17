School started four weeks ago in the Alpine School District, and some middle school students in Saratoga Springs will finally be going to their school on Wednesday.
The Alpine School District announced Tuesday afternoon that Lake Mountain Middle School would open for classes after construction problems delayed the opening of the new building.
The school will open Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. for parents and students to walk through.
The school year started on Aug. 20 in the district, but students had to use a hybrid educational model for the last few weeks as construction on the new middle school continued.
School officials originally said that the school would open on Sept. 10, but was unable to open because the state fire marshal would not grant an occupancy license.
The district finally received the clearance Tuesday afternoon.
The 200,000-square-foot Saratoga Springs school has seen delays since its beginning. The project was bid in January 2018 with the intention construction would start a month later, but due to coordination between different entities and other projects in the area, was delayed four months. Additionally, a wet winter when crews were doing structural work and an extremely wet spring meant time couldn’t be made up.