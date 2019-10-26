The extension to the Mountain View Corridor opened Saturday morning with hundreds gathered for the event, a 5k race and a literal bang from a howitzer.
“For the first time, we have an alternative to Redwood Road,” said Rob Clayton, director of the Utah Department of Transportation Region Three.
The newest segment of the Mountain View Corridor leads from 2100 North and Redwood Road in Lehi to state Route 73 and Pioneer Crossing in Saratoga Springs. The three-mile extension includes two lane frontage roads in each direction, a 6-foot sidewalk on the east side, a 10-foot trail on the west side, a new trail underpass, and other features.
The space between the northbound and southbound lanes will become a future freeway, and the corridor will become a frontage road.
The lights cycled through at the intersection of the North Mountain View Corridor and Harvest Hills Boulevard on Saturday morning as runners started and ended the 5k race on the new roadway.
Clayton said the extension gives drivers beautiful views of both ends of the Utah Valley and is only the first piece of a multiphase project to add roads to the area.
The road opened after multiple years of planning, property acquisition and construction.
“This is a project a long time in the works, so to see it completed now is great,” said Saratoga Springs Mayor Jim Miller.
Fifteen years ago, Miller’s daily commute to Riverton used to take 20 minutes on a bad day. Now, he said, it’s easily double that — on a good day.
He said the area’s mayors each helped to push the project forward.
“Projects like this will allow us to remain a viable community and grow,” Miller said.
UDOT plans decades out to see which roadway projects are needed to support communities, according to Geoff Dupaix, senior communications manager for UDOT Region Three.
“This area is growing so fast that there is a need for transportation options for people out in Lehi and Saratoga Springs,” Dupaix said.