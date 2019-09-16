Noodles & Company is opening a new restaurant location in Saratoga Springs on Wednesday — but from 5 to 8 p.m., today and Tuesday, the restaurant is opening its doors so people can come and donate to the Jones family after they suffered a tragic accident in July.
According to fire officials and eyewitnesses, the Jones family were getting ready to leave the Pelican Bay Marina parking lot when a mechanical malfunction caused their van to catch fire.
While two older children were able to exit the vehicle with only minor injuries, the youngest child, 4-year-old Lilly Jones, was unable to get out of her car seat unassisted and sustained severe burns to the front of her body.
Derek and Emily Jones, Lilly’s parents, also sustained severe burns; Derek Jones on his hands as he struggled to free Lilly and Emily Jones on her left arm and torso.
Updates from Phyllis Jones, Derek’s mother, have been continually shared to a GoFundMe page created by Saratoga Springs residents to help pay for the family’s medical costs.
According to updates, Lilly has had several surgeries since the fire, including the amputation of all 10 of her toes. However, her fingers are healing and she should have full use of them again someday, Phyllis Jones wrote.
Lilly also is able to enjoy sitting in a wagon with pillows and blankets to support her while nurses or her older sisters pull her around in the halls of the University of Utah burn unit, as she cannot stand or walk yet because of her toe amputation and burn injuries.
Emily Jones continues to improve, Phyllis Jones wrote, although it is a “daily struggle” to get through two sessions of physical therapy and have her dressings changed — almost her entire left arm and hand had skin grafts from her left thigh applied. On Sept. 2, Phyllis Jones wrote Emily should be able to go home soon.
As of the end of August, Derek Jones was still unable to work because of the healing burns on his hands; however, Phyllis Jones wrote in September that his hands are healing very well as he continues to keep them moisturized and avoids exposure to sunlight as much as possible.
At the new Noodles & Company restaurant, located at 24 Pioneer Crossing, Suite 115 in Saratoga Springs, cash donations will be collected at the door, and all donations will go to help the Jones family in their recovery efforts, according to a press release. Those interested in attending the fundraiser for the Jones family are asked to RSVP at http://events.noodles.com/register/Jones. Donations will be exchanged for a free meal from the restaurant, which includes one entree and one fountain beverage.
The restaurant will officially open Wednesday, with a special ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. Hours of the new restaurant following its opening will be 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.