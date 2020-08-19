The Saratoga Springs City Council approved budget amendments Tuesday in order to fund a number of city projects, including to design a Pony Express Parkway Extension project and multiple sewer and secondary water impact studies.
“This is our first budget amendment for fiscal year 2021,” Saratoga Springs Finance Manager Chelese Rawlings told the city council during a public hearing Tuesday. “And most of them happen to be capital improvement projects in the impact funds.”
A handful of the line-item budget increases will be paid for through grants, fund balances and reimbursements, according to City Manager Mark Christensen.
For example, the city received a $1.2 million grant for a capital improvement project on the Saratoga Springs Marina at Utah Lake.
“We will be coming to you probably in one of the meetings in September with kind of a long-term strategy on those capital projects that will likely be projects that we’re going to want to consider bonding for,” Christensen told the council.
Council member Michael McOmber said he was concerned that some of the line-item increases the council was being asked to approve, such as a $700,000 requested increase listed in the budget proposal as being for “Foothill from Pony to Lariat” with no further description, didn’t say specifically what the money would go toward, whether it was land acquisition or engineering or future studies.
“We have a $150,000 increase in (the) budget, and we have one line to explain a $150,000 increase,” said McOmber. “And then $450,000 for plumbing extension funded with storm drain impact. It’s great that it’s being funded by the impact funds because that’s where it should be paid instead of the general fund, but we just had pretty substantial increases than other budget amendments (in the past). And I just feel like some of the explanations were a little vague and miniscule.”
McOmber also raised issue with the vagueness of a proposed $200,000 increase, from the previously approved $237,978 to $437,978, that will go toward a drinking water project.
“And there’s no description, so again, all I see is ‘Northgate Culinary Water,’” he said. “These are things that we just need to make sure these line items always have a description, because we might think, OK, we have a big budget, $200,000, but that’s more expensive than 25%-30% of the homes in our city. And we’re just putting a $200,000 increase with no description.”
Christensen clarified that the $700,000 increase was the estimated cost of designing an extension of Foothill Boulevard from Pony Express Parkway to Lariat Boulevard.
“This was really for us to make sure we had the money there so that we could start the process of going out for an RFP (request for proposal) for an engineering firm to design Foothill,” said Christensen. “We know that that was a priority for residents and also for the council.”
The city manager added that the requested $200,000 increase for “Northgate Culinary Water” would be used for “basically taking water from … Harvest Hills and looping it down to the east side of Redwood Road.”
The Foothill Boulevard extension is part of an ongoing Utah County-Saratoga Springs project to widen and expand Pony Express Parkway, the funding for which will come from the Mountainland Association of Governments, the Utah Department of Transportation and county transportation sales tax funds.
Saratoga Springs will cover 6.77% of the costs, which are estimated to surpass $4.1 million, according to the budget amendment proposal.
“And we wouldn’t even go out for construction until that’s finalized and we do a reimbursement agreement with the county so that we’re basically telling them, ‘Look, we’re starting to work on this project now,’ ” Christensen said.
The Saratoga Springs City Council voted unanimously to approve the requested budget amendments.
“I’m fine to approve these amendments today,” said McOmber. “But I’d like to see some descriptions put into these before it goes on the record.”