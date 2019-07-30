Tragedy struck a family of five when their van caught fire Saturday night at the Pelican Bay Marina in Saratoga Springs.
Derek and Emily Jones were just getting ready to leave the marina parking lot with their boat in tow and their three children in the van when the vehicle burst into flames. Fire officials have determined the cause was a mechanical malfunction.
Authorities say the two older children exited the vehicle on their own, sustaining only minor injuries. The youngest child, a 4-year-old, was unable to get out of her car seat unassisted. According to Doug Jones, family spokesperson and Derek Jones' brother, the girl sustained severe burns to the front of her body on her face, arms, legs and feet and is still in critical condition at the University of Utah Burn Center.
Derek Jones, her father, sustained severe burns on his hands while struggling to free his 4-year-old daughter from her car seat. Emily Jones was also severely injured with burns on her left arm and torso. Both Emily Jones and the youngest daughter were airlifted to the University of Utah Burn Center while Derek Jones was transported via ground ambulance.
According to Doug Jones, Derek Jones will receive ongoing treatment for his burns but is in stable condition and has been released from the burn center. Emily Jones is still in the burn center in stable condition.
Beginning Saturday night, the surrounding Pelican Bay neighborhood — and later, even more Saratoga Springs residents — sprang into action.
Amy Loveless, who has lived in Saratoga Springs for 16 years, led the way by setting up a GoFundMe for the family, before she even knew their names. Living near the marina, she said, it's very common for neighbors to jump in and help people visiting the marina.
"We just got used to, 'Hey this family's struggling with something,' and people just jump in to see what they can do to help," Loveless said.
Of course, Saturday night was nothing like a minor incident. "Our whole neighborhood stood helpless," she said.
Watching first responders roll in, Loveless, whose husband lived with a severe illness for seven years, said she saw the "dollar signs rolling" as more emergency responders came in, and then later as she learned about the extent of the Jones family's injuries. In addition to losing their family vehicle to the fire, there will likely be ongoing medical treatments and special medical equipment for the family in the future.
Loveless started a GoFundMe for the family with the goal of raising $50,000 on Sunday. As of Tuesday afternoon, almost $12,000 had been raised, and the GoFundMe has been shared 1,500 times.
In addition to the money already raised, Loveless said she's heard from neighbors of the Jones family that volunteers have taken care of the family's lawn and the home, and plans are already underway to retrofit the master bedroom and the 4-year-old's bedroom to be able to fit any medical equipment Emily Jones and her daughter might need during their recovery.
"I'm just so proud of my city," Loveless said. "The people out here ... they show up."