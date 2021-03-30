She is 12 years old and about 5 feet, 2 inches tall — and she expects to be a pole vault Olympian by 2028.
If confidence and sheer determination means anything, Lacee Lynne Pace of Saratoga Springs, will no doubt be an Olympian. Her mother, Noelle Pikus-Pace, an Olympic silver medalist in the skeleton event, says she supports her all the way.
It’s Lacee’s idea and what she wants to do. More importantly, Lacee appears to have all the energy and drive it takes to get to the Olympics.
Before 2028, Lacee Pace says she has a lot to do. One of those things begins at 6 p.m. Tuesday on BYUtv.
Lacee Pace auditioned last summer and was selected to be on the third season of “All-Round Champion” one of BYUtv’s hit shows with a large viewership both on BYUtv and streaming on the BYUtv app.
The first season aired in 2020 and included summer sports such as diving, equestrian jumping and whitewater kayaking. The second season, in fall 2020, included winter sports such as figure skating, freestyle skiing and snowboarding.
In addition to pole vaulting, the third season will include sport climbing, inline racing, soccer, tennis, track cycling, boxing, dance, trampoline and gymnastics.
The way the show is designed, all the contestants are included in all the episodes. They all get to compete in all the sports except their own sport, in which they mentor the other contestants on. The top scorer in the cumulative events is the winner.
It just so happens that the first episode is about pole vaulting, so in Tuesday’s show Lacee helps train the other competitors. She then competes in the other episodes.
Asked, “Why pole vaulting?” Lacee Pace said, “I love trying new things. I started when I was 10. I saw it at a track meet. I wanted to do a non-traditional and technical sport.”
It evidently was a good fit for Pace. She is second in the nation in her age group with her record being 9 feet. The No. 1 vaulter is just a little higher. Pace said her goal is to get to 10 feet soon.
After she got selected for the show, the hard part was leaving home for 12 weeks to live in Toronto, Canada. It may have been harder on her mom.
“Lacee has always been driven. I’ve seen it from a young age,” Noelle Pikus-Pace said. “We believe she is capable. She went for 12 weeks as a 12-year-old during a pandemic.”
Pikus-Pace said BYU leaders were great and the contestants bonded quickly. That’s good because the four U.S. contenders had to quarantine before they could join the Canadian contestants in Toronto.
“To be a parent is harder than being an Olympian,” Pikus-Pace said, acknowledging she can’t believe she let her daughter go for so long during a pandemic.
While Lacee Pace can’t divulge who the “All-Round Champion” is, she does appear to be wearing a nice big grin on her face which may indicate that she is at least proud of her 10 weeks of competition.
Even if she doesn’t win, Pikus-Pace said it was good for her daughter.
“We need to teach kids to be resilient, that setbacks can propel them forward,” Pikus-Pace said. “We need to teach kids to be strong right now.”
When she isn’t pole vaulting, Lacee Pace isn’t just sitting around. She has started an online seven-day course, “How to be Confident” for teen girls. Readers can find it on her mother’s website http://noellepikuspace.com.
For being just 12, Lacee’s list of accomplishments and involvements are impressive.
While she holds several vaulting records, here are some other things to take in. Lacee Pace has achieved the following:
n Costa Rican Nationals speed skating competition: 3rd place in her division.
n Rock climbing: Top 10 at Regionals and qualified for divisionals.
n At 12 years old, Lacee is the youngest and smallest one on her team with the Utah Pole Vault Academy.
n Lacee is also competitive in other sports including skiing, inline speed skating, rock climbing, soccer, softball and has even tried skeleton. Lacee also loves competing in piano competitions.
Lacee has already traveled and lived all around the world while her mom was training for the Olympics (Austria, Russia, Costa Rica); because of this, she really loves to learn and see what she’s capable of.
According to her resume, she wants to break the USA National World Record before she turns 15, which is an 11’6” inches vault.