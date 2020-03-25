A 37-year-old Saratoga Springs women has died as a result of injuries sustained in an accident at the Little Sahara Sand Dunes in the West Desert on Sunday, according to the Juab County Sheriff’s office.
The woman, whose name has yet to be released, was riding 4-wheelers with a friend.
She was riding over the dunes and came over a dune with a sharp drop, according to Chief Deputy Brent Pulver, Juab County Sheriff.
“When you ride over a dune and go over, you don’t know how steep it is,” Pulver said. “She went over the front of the 4-wheeler.”
Pulver added there was no indication the vehicle ran over her or was the cause of her death.
Pulver said her friend administered CPR until help arrived.
“A medical helicopter and ambulance were dispatched,” Pulver said. “But by the time they arrived it was too late, and they called the death at the scene.”
It appeared she had sustained significant internal injuries, according to Pulver. She was taken to the state medical examiner’s office for a determination on cause of death.
The woman was driving her vehicle alone and was wearing a helmet, Pulver said.
Pulver cautions recreationists that come to the dunes and other rural places about the length of time it takes to respond to an accident. People also may have to travel a distance to get even one service bar on a cell phone, he added.
“During the big weekends, we have emergency medical services and an ambulance at the dunes. This was not the case Sunday,” Pulver said. “It takes about 30 to 40 minutes to respond to Little Sahara and then longer to get to where the accident occurred. Most responders are coming from Eureka or Nephi.”