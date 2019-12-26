Police responded to a bomb threat at the Saratoga Springs Walmart on Thursday evening and found nothing, according to city officials.
The Saratoga Springs Police Department and the Utah County Bomb Squad finished their sweep of the department store, including bringing in bomb dogs as an added measure, and found no sign of a bomb.
Police are continuing to investigate and track the source of the threat, which was made via phone calls to the store, according to a tweet by the city.
The store was evacuated shortly after officials were made aware of the threat, but the city says Walmart staff will return and the store will reopen to the public shortly.