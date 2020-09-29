The Utah Lake Commission announced it will hold a “life jacket drive” to gather jackets and raise monetary donations in support of a new life jacket loaner program in honor of two teenagers who drowned in Utah Lake earlier this year.
Priscilla Bienkowski, 18, and Sophia Hernandez, 17, both of Saratoga Springs, were reported missing on May 6 after swimming near the Knolls area on the west side of Utah Lake. On May 14, a search and rescue crew discovered the girls’ bodies a mile away from where they had been swimming.
Family and friends of Bienkowski and Hernandez approached the Utah County Commission on July 22 and proposed building a “life jacket loaner station” at the entrance of the Knolls so Utah Lake recreators could take or leave life jackets free of charge.
“Having a life jacket loaner station will help save lives and hopefully avoid the agony and pain many of us have experienced by this unfortunate citation,” the group wrote in a proposal.
“We would like to memorialize Priscilla and Sophia and help others as well,” the proposal continued. “Had Priscilla and Sophia been wearing life jackets, according to Search and Rescue, their bodies would have been recovered a lot sooner, no matter the condition.”
The fundraiser, which will run from Wednesday to Oct. 7 and is being held in partnership with the families of Bienkowski and Hernandez, will enable a program to “provide life jackets at public access points around Utah Lake,” the Utah Lake Commission said in a press release.
“The life jacket loaner program will be put into place next spring, after loaner stations are constructed at access points,” the press release said.
Eric Ellis, executive director of the Utah Lake Commission, said life jacket stations are especially needed now, noting that visitation at Utah Lake is up 57% “compared to the previous five-year average.”
“People are more interested than ever in spending time at Utah Lake and we want to provide life jackets for anyone who needs them,” Ellis said in the press release.
According to the Utah Division of State Parks and Recreation boating rulebook, 80% of people who drowned in boating accidents nationally “would have survived if they had been wearing” a personal floatation device.
“Utah Lake has a lot to offer when it comes to recreation and we want people to have fun, but we also want them to stay safe,” said Sam Braegger, outreach coordinator for the lake commission.
Beginning Wednesday, residents can donate life jackets by dropping them off at one of six locations in Utah County: the Saratoga Springs Marina, American Fork Marina, Lindon Marina, Utah Lake State Park, Provo Recreation Center and Orem city offices.
The life jackets donated must be in good condition, approved by the United States Coast Guard and have a legible label on the inside.
Residents can make monetary donations for the life jacket loaner stations at http://utahlakecommission.org/utah-lake-life-jacket-drive/.