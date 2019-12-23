In 2019, north Utah County experienced the full spectrum of news, from devastating to annoying to exciting.
Stories topping this years’ news in the area included the finding of a missing woman’s body and an accidental teen death, along with continuing road construction and new, impactful company arrivals.
These are the top five stories that impacted Pleasant Grove, American Fork, Lehi, Eagle Mountain, and all other cities located in northern Utah County:
5. Jerika Binks’ body found
Human remains found April 14 in American Fork Canyon were positively identified by law enforcement as those of Jerika Binks, a Utah County woman who went missing more than a year previous to the discovery.
Binks, who was 24 when she was last seen, had been missing since she left a sober house in an unincorporated area near American Fork on Feb. 18, 2018. She told her roommates she was going running, left all her belongings except for her cellphone in her room and never returned.
“We really, really want to thank that gentleman that was on a hike that day. Thank you for bringing my sister, a daughter, an aunt, a cousin, a granddaughter home to her family so that we can put her to rest,” said Jed Alvey, Jerika’s brother and the family spokesperson.
Binks’ family had organized many searches of the area around Timpanogos Cave National Monument, where Binks’ image was captured by a trail camera on the day she went missing. The ravine where she was located is on the other side of the highway, west of the Swinging Bridge Picnic area.
4. Pleasant Grove high school student dies in motor scooter accident
A Pleasant Grove high school student died after a tragic crash involving a motorized scooter, police and school officials reported May 28.
Colby Gruel, 17, suffered critical injuries after crashing a motorized scooter on May 24 at a church parking lot near 350 N. 900 East in Provo.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. while other people were at the parking lot, said Nisha King with the Provo Police Department. The teenager was transported to a local hospital and died the following evening.
His family and many community members later honored Gruel in August with a memorial birthday hike up to the G in Pleasant Grove.
3. Tyson announces Eagle Mountain facility
Officials announced on May 16 one of the world’s largest food companies is coming to Eagle Mountain and creating at least 800 new jobs by building a food production plant.
Tyson Foods, Inc. plans to invest nearly $300 million to construct Tyson Fresh Meats beef and pork production plant, according to a press release from Eagle Mountain officials.
The facility will become a meat-cutting and packaging operation that takes fresh beef and pork shipped from outside the state and creates steaks, chops, roasts and ground beef. The meats will then be weighed, labeled and shipped to retailers at grocery store meat cases.
Tyson officially broke ground on the cold morning of Oct. 29 in Eagle Mountain. The corporation was approved for a $12.3 million tax break in May.
“Tyson is paving the way quite literally for other businesses to be able to move here,” said Aaron Sanborn, the economic development director with Eagle Mountain. “Putting in roads, putting in water, sewer infrastructure, that’s going to help this area of the city develop and create jobs.”
2. 50 hospitalized after chlorine leak
Dozens were hospitalized the evening of June 4 after a chlorine overexposure at a Pleasant Grove public pool.
Twenty-six people, ranging from small children to adults, were transported to area hospitals. The patients experienced symptoms from coughing and vomiting to fading in and out of consciousness, according to Smith. Another 20 to 26 self-transported to area hospitals.
Smith said officials believed that a pump malfunctioned, and then introduced a large amount of chlorine into the pool when it turned back on. The chlorine was isolated to a specific area in the pool, but became gaseous when it entered the pool. The pool was closed for several days. The Utah County Health Department did not fine the pool, given it did not have any violations and passed its previous inspection, but asked it create protocol should a pump shut down again.
1. I-15 road construction
Everyone in Utah County is well aware of the seemingly endless road construction along Interstate 15, particularly along Lehi. The tech corridor is in its second year of construction, but 2019 won’t be the last of it — construction is set to be completed in late 2020.
The end result will be widening the freeway between State Route 92 and Main Street to six lanes in both directions, as well as reconstructing the interchanges at SR 92 and 2100 North.
The project costs $415 million. The majority of those funds comes from the Transportation Improvement Fund, which utilizes taxes off of automobile purchases and was set up by the Legislature.
Throughout 2019, the Daily Herald published several articles warning readers of lane closures and expected delays throughout the construction areas. Areas on the freeway in Lehi even closed down fully during some nights.
Many drivers have taken to alternative routes at times to avoid the I-15 construction, including using Pioneer Crossing.
Many serious crashes occurred in the construction area this year, including rollovers and semitrailer accidents that caused injuries and heavy traffic delays. A tanker flip on the northbound side in Lehi in November closed all lanes of traffic for the entire day, creating a traffic nightmare and confusion for many attempting to travel for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.